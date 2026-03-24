Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - eDesign Interactive continues to build its reputation in higher education marketing after receiving multiple industry honors in 2025 for projects developed in collaboration with colleges and academic institutions.

eDesign Interactive's Recent Higher Education Marketing Campaigns Won 2 Prestigious Awards in 2025

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The agency, which offers specialized higher education marketing services including website design, digital storytelling, branding, and enrollment-focused digital strategy, earned a Silver Davey Award in the Film/Video-Government & Municipal category for the "Thriving in Somerset: Business Awareness Video," produced for Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC).

That same year, eDesign Interactive also received 1st Place in Digital Media in the Not-for-Profit/Pro Bono category at the New Jersey Ad Club Awards for its work for County College of Morris (CCM).

Together, these two awards highlight the agency's ongoing efforts to help educational institutions modernize how they communicate their value to prospective students, faculty, and local communities.

"Higher education faces unique communication challenges-conveying institutional values while engaging prospective students in an increasingly digital-first world," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

"These awards highlight the collaborative work between our team and our academic partners to create digital experiences that communicate purpose, credibility, and lasting impact."

The two awards are not the first time eDesign Interactive has received recognition for its work in higher education marketing. Other honors include:

2024 NJ Ad Club Award of Excellence in Digital Media: Website Design: B2B for New Jersey Council of County Colleges

2023 Silver w3 Award in the category General Video-Educational & Training for Passaic County Community College NJ Ad Club Award of Excellence in the category: Video (Animation/Motion Graphics) for Passaic County Community College

2019 Gold w3 Award in School/University Website for Raritan Valley Community College NCMPR Silver Paragon Award for Best College Website for Raritan Valley Community College.



To learn more about eDesign Interactive and its services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com/

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency specializing in higher education. Since 2004, the agency has helped colleges and universities engage students, faculty, and communities through compelling websites, interactive campaigns, and enrollment-focused digital strategies.

Its clients include Rutgers University, CUNY Staten Island, Passaic County Community College, and Raritan Valley Community College, among others. The agency has also collaborated with the New Jersey Council for Community Colleges (NJCCC) on a statewide Pathways campaign and website. A recognized thought leader in the sector, eDesign is a regular exhibitor and speaker at the NCMPR National Conference, sharing insights on the future of digital marketing in higher education.

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Source: DesignRush