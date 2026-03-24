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WKN: A1XB7R | ISIN: CA25490H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: D13
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:55
0,505 Euro
-0,98 % -0,005
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,5100,56014:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
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DIRTT Environmental Solutions: DIRTT Reports February Commercial Activity Amid Evolving Construction Planning Environment

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT", the "Company", "we", "our", "us" or "ours") (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today reported strong early-year project activity as organizations increasingly evaluate faster and more adaptable approaches to interior construction.

February activity included projects with organizations such as LinkedIn and Ohio State University Medical Center, along with continued engagement with returning customers. Additional clients included Service Corporation International, CPP Investments, and Canada Packers, reflecting ongoing commercial engagement across multiple industries.

"Customers continue to advance projects as they adapt their spaces to evolving operational needs," said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. "We're seeing organizations prioritizing projects that can be delivered with greater certainty and minimal disruption, which is where our approach to industrialized construction continues to resonate."

Recent industry indicators suggest that nonresidential construction planning remains elevated year-over-year, according to the Dodge Momentum Index. While planning activity moderated modestly month-over-month early in 2026, overall planning levels remain significantly higher than a year ago.

Against this backdrop, DIRTT continues to see customers evaluating and advancing projects that benefit from the speed, flexibility and certainty enabled by its technology-enabled manufacturing capabilities.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DRTTF".

Contact: Investor Relations; ir@dirtt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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