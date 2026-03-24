Slovakia's total solar additions last year fall in line with those seen the prior two years, with cumulative capacity now standing in excess of 1.3 GW.Slovakia installed 243 MW of solar last year, according to figures from the Slovak Association of the Photovoltaic Industry (SAPI). The total compares to 274 MW in 2024 and 220 MW in 2023, taking the country's cumulative solar capacity to 1,357 MW. SAPI Director, Jan Karaba, told pv magazine last year's cumulative figure comprises 124 MW of new residential solar, 102 MW in the commercial and industrial (C&I) market and 17 MW of utility-scale ...

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