New collaboration supports ULTRA's international growth strategy, reaching new fans worldwide and strengthening ticket access across Europe and North America

StubHub (NYSE: STUB), the leading global ticket marketplace, and viagogo, its international platform, today announced a new Open Distribution partnership a model previously called "Direct Issuance" with ULTRA Europe, strengthening the festival's international ticketing strategy and expanding access for fans traveling from around the world to one of Europe's most anticipated electronic music events.

Festivals are increasingly global experiences, driven by fan communities that discover events online, plan travel, and purchase tickets across markets. With this partnership, ULTRA is aligning with a marketplace built for international scale. As part of the agreement, StubHub will serve as ULTRA Europe's Official Distribution Partner in North America. Internationally, viagogo will serve as ULTRA Europe's Official international Distribution Partner, supporting demand from fans across markets outside North America.

"ULTRA Europe is a bucket-list destination for dance music fans around the world, and it's exactly the kind of event that benefits from a marketplace built for cross-border demand," said Adam Rapchik, Global Head of Festivals, Fairs and Expos at StubHub. "With StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, we're giving ULTRA a unified way to reach new audiences, grow internationally, and better serve fans wherever they're coming from."

"From its roots in the U.S. to its global expansion, ULTRA has always been driven by the energy of its fans, with ULTRA Europe establishing itself as the 'PREMIER DESTINATION MUSIC FESTIVAL' attracting over 160,000 fans each year to beautiful Split, Croatia," said Joe Bašic, Promoter Organiser for ULTRA Europe. "By partnering with StubHub and viagogo, we're focused on welcoming more international attendees, reaching new fan communities, and strengthening the overall ticketing experience for ULTRA Europe."

ULTRA's story began in the U.S., where its flagship event in Miami "Ultra Miami"- helped shape the modern electronic music festival landscape and built a global community that continues to expand. ULTRA Europe extends that legacy, bringing fans together for a destination festival experience that blends music, travel, and culture in one of Europe's most vibrant summer settings. The 2026 first phase line up has just been announced and includes Calvin Harris as the Main Stage performer, with additional shows by EDM heavyweights, John Summit, Martin Garrix, Dom Dolla, FISHER, I Hate Models, Miss Monique, Mau P, Sara Landry, Worship, with many more artists to come.

Every ticket purchased on StubHub and viagogo is backed by a fan guarantee, providing fans with added confidence as they plan for major live moments and travel experiences.

To get tickets, visit StubHub here. Artists, teams, venues, and other rights holders interested in listing on StubHub can learn more here.

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

About Ultra Europe

More information about ULTRA Europe can be found on the official website page, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324449973/en/

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