Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD) today announced that its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 5:00 PM eastern time. The meeting will be held virtually. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2026 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq: INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. Our mission is to enable the responsible advancement of artificial intelligence by providing the data, evaluation frameworks, and human expertise required to build AI systems that can be trusted at scale. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 36+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Aneesh Pendharkar

investor@innodata.com

(201) 371-8000

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

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