GGL Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Earn-In Agreement with Nelson Resources Limited on Its Gold Point High-Grade Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the option agreement with ASX - listed Nelson Resources Limited ("NES"), which was previously announced on December 11, 2025, and updated on March 16, 2026, by which NES can acquire up to a 90% interest in GGL's high-grade, gold-silver Gold Point Project located in the Walker Lane District, Nevada.

Full details of the Acquisition Terms, the Earn-In Terms, the Performance Rights, Finders and Disposition Fees and Net Smelter Return Royalties are fully disclosed in GGL's March 16, 2026 updated news release regarding its option agreement with NES.

GGL obtained disinterested shareholder approval by way of written consents from its disinterested shareholders holding greater than 50% of the total number of shares held by them.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. The Company has optioned the vein portion of its 100% owned and optioned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new Cu-Mo-Au porphyry target. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Matthew Turner"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler Corporate Communications Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight Corporate Secretary Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "high", "evaluated", "potential", "significant" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "could" or "will" occur. GGL cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of GGL. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on future mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries, and the results of future metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of GGL to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GGL's financial statements available under the GGL profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ggl-resources-corp.-announces-closing-of-earn-in-agreement-with-nelson-resources-1151093