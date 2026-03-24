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ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
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ECGI Holdings Inc: ECGI Signs Definitive $25 Million Agreement to Acquire RezyFi

Agreement would add a 29-state licensed mortgage platform to ECGI as it advances a $10M mortgage tokenization pilot and prepares to open its investor portal

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: ECGI) today announced that it has signed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement to acquire RezyFi, Inc. in a transaction valued at $25 million that would add a 29-state licensed mortgage origination platform with approximately $140 million in annual mortgage funding to ECGI's mortgage tokenization platform.

In February, ECGI activated its platform services agreement with Nomyx Technology Labs and began a pilot to tokenize up to $10 million of residential mortgage loans originated by ResMac, a wholly owned subsidiary of RezyFi. ECGI said the pilot represents an active step in integrating mortgage origination with its tokenization platform.

RezyFi would add mortgage origination capacity and loan flow to ECGI's tokenization platform. ECGI said the acquisition would combine mortgage origination, compliance, reporting, and tokenization within one operating platform.

Under the definitive agreement, ECGI would acquire RezyFi for $25,000,000 of ECGI Series E Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, subject to staged conversion limits and transfer restrictions designed to support orderly execution as the transaction advances.

Jamie Steigerwald, president of ECGI Holdings, said, "Signing the definitive agreement is a major execution step for ECGI. RezyFi adds operating mortgage infrastructure to ECGI's platform and directly supports our tokenization strategy."

Steigerwald added, "Our focus now is to continue advancing the pilot, launch our investor portal using Nomyx ID for account creation and KYC/AML testing, and support investor onboarding as we prepare the platform for broader rollout."

John Vu, chief executive officer of RezyFi, said, "Combining RezyFi's lending platform with ECGI's tokenization strategy creates a practical path to connecting mortgage origination with digital-asset infrastructure."

ECGI said it will continue advancing the mortgage tokenization pilot and investor portal rollout while continuing to work through customary closing requirements, including financial statement readiness.

About ECGI Holdings
ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:
Jamie Steigerwald
jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ecgi-signs-definitive-25-million-agreement-to-acquire-rezyfi-1151115

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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