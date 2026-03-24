Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a binding Sales Distribution Contract with Cristal Sand Group Ltda. ("Cristal Sand") for the sale of high-purity industrial silica sand extracted from the Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") Silica Sand District in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, for delivery into the Brazilian luxury construction market.

The 12-month contract grants Cristal Sand exclusivity within its defined market and secures initial commercial volumes of Homerun's high-purity industrial silica sand, with deliveries expected to start with a minimum annual threshold and expand over time as the relationship and end-market demand scale. Cristal Sand has committed to invest in marketing and commercial activities related to Homerun's industrial silica sand, with the objective of building a premium position in high-end construction applications.

This Sales Distribution Contract represents Homerun's first binding commercial sales contract for industrial silica sand from Santa Maria Eterna and marks a critical execution milestone for the Company as it transitions from project development to revenue-generating operations. The marketing and distribution model implemented under this Sales Distribution Contract is Homerun's preference pathway for building a B2B network for industrial silica sand sales. In parallel, Homerun continues to receive considerable inbound interest and requests for proposals (RFPs) from additional potential customers evaluating the Company's SME industrial silica sand for a range of industrial applications.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented: "Today's agreement is a watershed moment for Homerun and our shareholders. It is our first binding sales contract for Santa Maria Eterna and effectively checks the box on being 'Open for Business' with our industrial silica sand platform. There were many deliverables required to get to this point in our business strategy - so well done to the Homerun Team and in particular Joel Ferari, our VP of Business Development. We see this initial contract as the tip of the iceberg in terms of the broader demand we are seeing for high-purity industrial silica sand within the Brazilian market. Our team focus is on flawless execution with Cristal Sand and on converting the growing pipeline of inbound interest and RFPs into additional long-term commercial industrial silica sand marketing, distribution and sales relationships."

Evandro Otto, Commercial Director of Cristal Sand stated, "For Cristal Sand, this agreement represents much more than growth. It is the consolidation of a position in the luxury segment, raising the level of delivery and expanding its capacity to meet increasingly demanding projects. We are very happy with this partnership. It is an important step that reinforces our vision of the future and the commitment to always offer the highest standard to the sector."





Figure 1. Homerun's silica value chain from extraction to advanced products, highlighting development and sales across each segment and signalling the beginning of industrial silica sales

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About Homerun

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets - creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

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Source: Homerun Resources Inc.