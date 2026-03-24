Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Good Doctor Reports 2025 Annual Results: Corporate Health Management Business Posts Strong Growth; AI Healthcare Deployment Accelerates

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 1833.HK) announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025. In 2025, the Company recorded total revenue of RMB5.47 billion, up 13.7% year on year; profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB379.5 million, up 366.1% year on year; and adjusted net profit of RMB414.0 million, up 161.3% year on year. Meanwhile, the Company's revenue mix continued to improve. Revenue from the commercial insurance enablement business (F-end) reached RMB3.3 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.0%. The corporate health management business (B-end) delivered particularly strong growth, with revenue surging 40.6% year on year to RMB1.3 billion, accounting for 23.9% of total revenue, up 4.6 percentage points year on year.

As the core flagship of Ping An Group's health and senior care strategic business segment, the Company aims to build a managed care model with Chinese characteristics. It continued to upgrade its "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" service network and empower full-scenario services through medical AI, providing users with one-stop medical, health, and senior care solutions that are worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving.

Core Businesses Unlock Profit Potential, Accelerating the Development of a China-style HMO Model

In the commercial insurance enablement business, Ping An Good Doctor provides Ping An Group's retail customers with online and offline, one-stop, 24/7, proactive medical, health, and senior care services, helping Ping An Group's integrated finance business enhance the differentiated competitiveness of its products, support customer acquisition and retention, and increase customer value. During the period, first-year premium per new policy of health care customers and home-based senior care customers increased by 1.5 times and 4.6 times, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Company continued to deepen innovation in the insurance + health care synergies, promoting the further integration of membership services and insurance products. For customers with protection products such as critical illness and medical insurance, the Company launched the "An You Hu"(???) and "An You Yi"(???) health service plans. For customers with wealth-management insurance products, it established a multi-tiered membership system. For example, under the "Yu Xiang Guo Yi" program designed for high-value customers, the Company developed an integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine co-management solution featuring one-on-one consultations with Traditional Chinese Medicine masters, personalized conditioning plans, and full-process management and proactive follow-ups by TCM family doctors.

For pension insurance customers, the Company continued to upgrade its home-based senior care service system, introducing three service programs covering health care management, home safety assistance and professional care for seniors. As of the end of the reporting period, more than 240,000 customers were entitled to home-based senior care services.

On the corporate health management side, leveraging differentiated strengths such as professional experience in corporate health management, a global medical service network, global emergency assistance, professional in-company services, 24/7 family doctor consultations, and convenient in-home services, the Company continued to expand its corporate customer base and provide one-stop health management solutions for corporates. To date, Ping An Good Doctor has served more than 6,700 paying corporate clients, up 83.1% from a year earlier. At the same time, this business generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of approximately RMB3.63 billion in 2025, further unlocking its commercial potential. During the reporting period, the Company provided each enterprise with tailored solutions, including Workplace Clinics, in-company activities, and digital health dashboards. Employees have access to full-scenario services such as health checkups, chronic disease management, medical visit assistance, consultations with renowned doctors, and convenient medication purchase. Meanwhile, its QR code payment service, "Ping An Health Pay" has been rolled out to more than 77,000 pharmacies, improving convenience and saving time for employees.

Strengthening "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" Service Capabilities to Build a Full-scenario Closed Loop Value Chain

In 2025, the Company continued to improve its "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" service system, further expanding its service network and enhancing service quality.

Online services, the Company leveraged traffic from Ping An Group's health and senior care ecosystem and external corporate clients and has upgraded its multi-tiered family doctor service system to provide policyholders and corporate employees with full-cycle, proactive health management services, while offering differentiated solutions for customers with different health conditions. During the period, chronic disease management services were used 16.9 million times, with customer satisfaction reaching 99%.

In-hospital services, the Company further expanded its offline service network and built a team of approximately 50,000 in-house and contracted external doctors. It has signed up more than 3,500 expert doctors in total, including 10 academicians / TCM masters and over 800 hospital presidents, vice hospital presidents, department heads, and discipline leaders. The Company also partnered with more than 5,100 hospitals, over 240,000 pharmacies, and over 4,400 health checkup providers.

In-home services, the Company's home-based senior care services have expanded to 100 cities nationwide. During the period, the average monthly active rate of home-based senior care services reached 84%, while the response rate of "Smart Guard" alarms reached 100%.

In-company services, the Company continued to build multiple Workplace Clinics with services such as health monitoring, consultation and physiotherapy, and health education. Through remote screens for health services, the Company provides employees with a face-to-face consultation experience, and connects resources across the "online, in-hospital, in-home, and in-company" service network, effectively addressing pain points such as uneven access to medical resources across regions.

In addition, the Company continued to advance service standardization. In family doctor services, it supported the release of China's first group standard in online family doctor services, the Remote and Internet-Based Health Service Standards for Family Doctors. In home-based senior care, the Company has contributed to the development of six industry group standards, including the Service Management Standards for Home-based Rehabilitation and Nursing. Ping An's home-based senior care service was also among the first to receive the five-star rating for "home-based eldercare steward" services from the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC). In chronic disease management, the Company participated in the development of the national group standard for Specifications for the Construction of Weight Management Centers, supporting the standardized development of the weight management industry.

Leading AI Adoption in Healthcare to Boost Gross Profit and Improve Efficiency

With continued policy support in China for the development of "AI + Healthcare" applications, AI healthcare has entered a stage of scaled deployment. Backed by its deep technological expertise, Ping An Good Doctor continued to improve its AI capabilities, strengthen its "data + model + scenario" closed-loop capabilities, and expand AI deployment across various healthcare service scenarios, with the benefits of AI empowerment becoming increasingly evident.

The Company continued to deepen its presence in serious medical scenarios, building a differentiated model that combines AI with human doctors. During the reporting period, it further upgraded its large multi-modal model Ping An Medical Master, as well as five vertical AI models for key medical scenarios. It also launched an AI medical product suite including key products such as Renowned Doctor Digital Avatar, AI Family Doctor, and AI Senior Care Concierge, with over 11,300 diseases precisely diagnosed and an accuracy rate of 95.1% in AI Doctor-aided diagnosis/treatment. It also introduced the multidisciplinary team ("MDT") platform for complex diseases, which has already been deployed in breast cancer and other disease areas. The accuracy of MDT treatment plans for complex diseases approached 90%, and the platform will be extended to more disease areas in the future.

During the reporting period, AI delivered notable empowerment in user reach, gross profit growth, and operating efficiency. Annual users of AI Doctor reached nearly 12 million, and the "AI + human doctor" model achieved 100% coverage among Ping An Group's retail customers; AI contributed approximately 4.5% of the Company's gross profit. Taking consultation services as an example, with AI's support, the cost per consultation in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by approximately 45% year on year, reflecting AI's role in improving efficiency and reducing service costs.

As public health awareness in China continues to rise and population aging accelerates, demand for high-quality medical resources is expected to keep growing, creating greater opportunities for the medical and health industry. Looking ahead, with continued support from various favorable policies, the Company will remain focused on providing inclusive, high-quality medical, health and senior care services that are worry-free, time-saving and money-saving, while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.

About Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited ?

Incorporated in 2014, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor", 1833.HK) is a flagship of Ping An Group's health and senior care ecosystem. The Company was listed on the main board of HKEX on 4 May 2018.

The Company is dedicated to advancing Ping An Group's "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy. Leveraging its extensive payer resources of health and senior care services, broad service provider network, comprehensive service standards, and robust ecosystems, the Company has evolved into a leading provider of health and senior care management services.

The Company remains steadfast in its mission to bridge professional communication between doctors and patients and to provide health improvements for all. Guided by the vision of "providing every enterprise with a healthy workplace, every family with a dedicated doctor, and every user with a healthy, long life," the Company will accelerate the development of a China-style HMO Model, providing users with a "worry-free, time saving, and money-saving" one-stop medical, health, and senior care solution.

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