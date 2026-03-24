GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Expands Magno Project to Over 37,200 Hectares with Strategic Cassiar Claims Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) has completed a review of historical exploration data from three recently acquired mineral claims within its Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. The claims, which expanded the property to over 37,200 hectares, host three historically explored mineral occurrences - a tungsten-molybdenum skarn at Lamb Mountain, an intrusion-related molybdenum system at Cassiar Moly, and a polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) occurrence at Lang Creek - collectively demonstrating multiple mineralization styles within the broader Magno property.

Highlights (Historical Data):

Historical drilling at Lamb Mountain returned tungsten and molybdenum mineralization, including 0.36% WO3 over 24.9 m and trench results up to 1.65% MoS2, highlighting a well-developed skarn system analogous to the nearby Kuhn and Dead Goat zones

highlighting a well-developed skarn system analogous to the nearby Kuhn and Dead Goat zones Historical work at Cassiar Moly outlines a large-scale intrusion-related molybdenum system, with samples up to 14.50% MoS2 and 0.49% W , supporting the presence of a fertile magmatic-hydrothermal system within the broader Magno district

, supporting the presence of a fertile magmatic-hydrothermal system within the broader Magno district Historical drilling by Cominco Ltd . at Lang Creek outlined a near-surface massive sulphide lens grading 1.52% Cu and 0.90% Zn, with associated gold and silver values

. at Lang Creek outlined a near-surface massive sulphide lens grading 1.52% Cu and 0.90% Zn, with associated gold and silver values The Claims collectively demonstrate multiple mineralization styles (intrusion-related, skarn, and VMS) within a compact area, supporting GoldHaven's interpretation of Magno as a district-scale, multi-phase polymetallic system

Several historically identified zones remain open or untested, including depth potential at Lang Creek, strike extensions at Lamb Mountain, and broader system-scale mineralization at Cassiar Moly



Management Commentary

Robert Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven: "What makes these claims important is not a single result. The combination of skarn-hosted tungsten-molybdenum at Lamb Mountain, a large intrusion-related molybdenum system at Cassiar Moly, and VMS copper-zinc at Lang Creek, all within the same property boundary, continues to validate our geological thesis that the Magno district is driven by a large, multi-phase magmatic system capable of generating multiple styles of mineralization across a wide footprint."

The Company cautions that all results described herein are historical in nature, have not been verified by a Qualified Person on behalf of GoldHaven, and should not be relied upon.





Overview

The Company has compiled and reviewed historical exploration data from the Lamb Mountain, Cassiar Moly, and Lang Creek occurrences, all of which form part of the broader Magno Project. These data, derived from BC MINFILE records and historical assessment reports, highlight the presence of multiple mineralization styles within the same district, including tungsten-molybdenum skarns, intrusion-related molybdenum systems, and polymetallic VMS mineralization.

GoldHaven believes this combination supports the interpretation of Magno as a fertile, district-scale polymetallic system with potential to host both critical minerals and base/precious metals.

The Company cautions that all results described herein are historical in nature, have not been verified by a Qualified Person on behalf of GoldHaven, and should not be relied upon.

Lamb Mountain - Tungsten-Molybdenum Skarn Corridor (Historical Data)

The Lamb Mountain occurrence is described in historical reports as a tungsten-molybdenum skarn system developed along the contact between intrusive rocks and carbonate units, with mineralization traced over at least 330 metres.

Historical results include:

Diamond drilling reporting:

0.36% WO3 over 24.9 m (including 0.49% WO3 over 16.7 m)

0.83% MoS2 over 12.8 m

Trenching results reporting:

Up to 1.65% MoS2 over 4.0 m

Tungsten values averaging 0.70% WO3 over 10 m, with selected samples up to 2.20% WO3

Soil geochemistry outlining anomalous tungsten and molybdenum over several hundred metres.



Lamb Mountain is interpreted to form part of a broader tungsten-molybdenum skarn corridor within the Magno Project, consistent with mineralization observed at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones. This clustering supports the potential for district-scale skarn development associated with a common intrusive source.

Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Government of Canada and the US Department of the Interior. Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

Cassiar Moly - Intrusion-Related System (Historical Data)

The Cassiar Moly occurrence is described in historical reports as a molybdenum-bearing system hosted within a quartz monzonite intrusion, covering approximately 2.5 square kilometres.

Historical exploration includes:

Surface sampling reporting:

Up to 14.50% MoS2 and 0.49% W

Additional samples exceeding 2%-4% MoS2

Underground sampling reporting:

4.17% MoS2 over 1 m

1.64% MoS2 over 3 m

Diamond drilling intersecting broad intervals of mineralization, including:

Up to 164.6 m averaging approximately 0.024% Mo



The scale of the Cassiar Moly intrusion (approximately 2.5 square kilometres), combined with its proximity to skarn mineralization at Lamb Mountain, Kuhn, and Dead Goat, is consistent with a system where a common intrusive source drives both skarn and stockwork-style mineralization across the broader Magno property.

Lang Creek - Polymetallic VMS Occurrence (Historical Data)

The Lang Creek occurrence is described in historical reports as a Cyprus-type volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system hosted within the Sylvester Group.

Historical work by Cominco Ltd. reported a historical estimate of 27,000 tonnes grading 1.52% copper and 0.90% zinc at the Lang Creek occurrence. The source of this estimate is [identify source report and date]. The estimate was prepared prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 and does not use current CIM Definition Standards for mineral resources and mineral reserves. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. GoldHaven is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Historical exploration includes:

Diamond drilling by Cominco Ltd. reporting a near-surface sulphide lens with a historical estimate of:

27,000 tonnes grading 1.52% Cu and 0.90% Zn



Surface sampling reporting:

1.7 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag, 1.84% Cu across 1.0 metre



Additional mineralization indicators along strike and untested conductive zones



Lang Creek highlights the presence of polymetallic VMS-style mineralization within the Magno district, representing an additional mineralization style complementary to skarn and intrusion-related systems.

District-Scale Implications for Magno

The combination of tungsten-molybdenum skarns (Lamb Mountain, Kuhn, Dead Goat), intrusion-related molybdenum systems (Cassiar Moly), and polymetallic VMS mineralization (Lang Creek) supports GoldHaven's interpretation of Magno as a district-scale, multi-phase mineral system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totaling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's July 31, 2025, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

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