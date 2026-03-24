20/20 Biolabs Inc.: 20/20 BioLabs Announces Exclusive U.S. License Agreement with ROKIT Healthcare to Integrate Advanced CKD Prediction Technology into Its Longevity Test Program

Inflammatory Biomarker Tracking Predicted to Enhance

Response to 3-D Bio-Printed Therapies

Expands OneTest for Longevity with Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Assessment

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. ("20/20"), 20/20 BioLabs (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market entrant in cutting-edge, AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive U.S. technology license and access agreement with ROKIT Healthcare Inc. ("ROKIT"), a global innovator in chronic disease prediction and regenerative health technologies. Under the agreement, 20/20 will integrate ROKIT's proprietary chronic kidney disease (CKD) prediction algorithm into the 20/20 Longevity Platform, expanding its suite of biomarker-based disease-risk assessment tools.

Under the agreement, ROKIT agreed to reimburse 20/20 for one-third of mutually agreed sales and marketing expenses in exchange for a running royalty to ROKIT on net sales of the combined product. The companies also anticipate negotiating a separate agreement under which ROKIT may receive exclusive rights to commercialize 20/20's longevity platform in Korea and potentially other East Asian markets.

Clinical evidence suggests that patients with lower systemic inflammation, as measured by biomarkers such as CRP, the centerpiece of OneTest for Longevity, tend to experience more favorable biological responses to regenerative therapies such as ROKIT's 3-D bio-printed tissue patches for burns, chronic kidney disease and heart failure.

"20/20 Biolabs has created an elegant solution to help patients lower their levels inflammatory biomarkers through evidence based dietary and lifestyle changes," noted Wonkyung Choi, Vice President of R&D, Rokit Healthcare. "We expect that patients being treated for burns or chronic kidney disease using our 3-D bio-printed patches will likely have better outcomes if they can lower their inflammation and maintain those low levels through biomarker tracking and better food choices over time using OneTest for Longevity" continued Choi.

The addition of CKD prediction capabilities enhances 20/20's competitive position in the rapidly expanding longevity-analytics sector. Chronic kidney disease affects more than 35 million Americans, and early detection remains one of the most effective strategies for slowing progression. By integrating ROKIT's predictive model, 20/20 aims to deliver earlier insights, more personalized risk trajectories, and improved decision-support tools for individuals and their healthcare providers.

"This agreement is a strong validation of our platform strategy," said Jonathan Cohen, President & CEO of 20/20 Biolabs. "We believe that combining advanced biomarker tracking with evidence based nutritional support will help improve therapeutic outcomes across multiple chronic disease areas."

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, launched in February 2026. OneTest's affordable, accurate, actionable tests can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper arm collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

20/20 BioLabs' pioneering Clinical Laboratory Innovation Accelerator, or CLIAx, is a shared CLIA laboratory for overseas diagnostics start-ups seeking to launch novel lab tests in the US without the expense of establishing and operating their own, independent lab. The Company's legacy business also includes a pioneering field test kit for screening suspicious powders for bioterror agents known as BioCheck. For more information visit 2020biolabs.com.

About ROKIT Healthcare

ROKIT Healthcare (KOSDAQ) is a global leader in regenerative medicine, predictive health analytics, and 3-D bioprinting technologies. The company develops advanced algorithms and regenerative solutions aimed at improving outcomes in chronic disease and tissue repair.

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