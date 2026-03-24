New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCQB: SRCO) ("Sparta" or the "Company"), a leading provider of municipal and commercial financing solutions, today announced the successful completion of two municipal financing transactions with the Town of Gifford, South Carolina.

The financings were structured to support the acquisition of essential municipal equipment and infrastructure assets while preserving the town's near-term budget flexibility. By utilizing Sparta's financing solutions, the Town of Gifford is able to deploy critical resources immediately while spreading the cost over time through manageable payment structures.

Sparta's Municipal Finance Program is designed to help municipalities, public agencies, and other governmental entities reduce the burden of large upfront capital expenditures. By offering flexible lease-purchase and financing alternatives, Sparta enables local governments to better align equipment acquisition with budget cycles and operational needs.

"Municipalities across the country are facing increasing pressure to modernize infrastructure while maintaining strict fiscal discipline," said Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO. "We are proud to partner with communities like the Town of Gifford to deliver financing solutions that allow them to acquire mission-critical equipment without compromising their financial stability. These transactions reflect our continued commitment to expanding our municipal footprint and delivering value-driven financing solutions nationwide."

Sparta's Municipal Finance Program supports a wide range of asset classes, including vehicles, fire and emergency response equipment, and other essential-use assets that are often more efficiently acquired through multi-year financing structures rather than outright purchase.

The Company continues to experience growing demand for its municipal financing solutions as local governments seek innovative ways to fund infrastructure and equipment needs while managing constrained budgets.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, is a fintech company operating across three business segments: Financial Services, E-Commerce & Mobile Technology, and Health and Wellness. Its subsidiaries include Agoge Global USA, Inc., www.agogeglobalusa.com, which provides staged financing, compliance solutions, and integrated expense management for cross-border trade; iMobile Solutions, Inc., a provider of mobile application development, website design, e-commerce solutions, and vehicle history reports; and New World Health Brands, Inc., which offers a line of high-quality wellness supplements. The Company's diversified business model supports growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and market-driven technology solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

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Source: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.