Data centers are using batteries to run more AI on the same grid connection.From ESS News For most energy storage projects, some of the main goals include earning capacity payments, building resilience and participating in demand-response programs. A new framework is beginning to emerge for hyperscalers and other large load users as the AI boom keeps power demand soaring: Compute Per Megawatt (CPM). Rather than viewing behind-the-meter storage as a revenue-generating asset for data centers, CPM reframes it as one that can enable new levels of computing and unlock capacity despite constrained grid ...

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