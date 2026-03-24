Emburse recognized for purpose-built, AI-powered innovation that brings clarity and control to corporate spend

Emburse, delivering Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration software, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's 2026 list of Most Innovative Companies. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through leading innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions. Emburse earned the #13 standing in the Enterprise category.

"Innovation only matters when it delivers real-world impact," said Marne Martin, CEO of Emburse. "At Emburse, we're helping finance leaders make better decisions by bringing clarity, control, and confidence to how organizations manage spend. Being recognized by Fast Company validates our belief that practical, human-centered innovation grounded in intelligence, governance, and accountability is what modern teams need to move faster and lead with confidence."

Each year, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list honors organizations that are not only advancing technology, but reshaping industries and influencing culture through bold thinking and meaningful execution. Emburse was recognized for its AI-driven approach to modernizing how organizations manage and optimize corporate spend: helping finance teams move from reactive cost control to proactive, strategic decision-making across the enterprise.

As organizations face growing pressure to manage spend amid increasing vendor complexity, and rapid AI adoption, Emburse has emerged as a category-defining leader by embedding intelligence directly into travel, expense, accounts payable, and payments workflows. Through Emburse Expense Intelligence, the company delivers real-time visibility, predictive insights, and dynamic policy controls that enable organizations to guide spend decisions before money leaves the business; balancing speed with governance and innovation with accountability.

Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change-they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found here and on newsstands in the Spring 2026 issue.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 180+ countries and territories including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse Expense Intelligence is our AI-powered travel and spend orchestration platform. It transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Emburse Expense Intelligence is more than a feature -it's a unified software platform that enables finance teams to move from administrative oversight to strategic spend control.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and follow @emburse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324312663/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing