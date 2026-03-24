Perceptive eClinical, a trusted leader in Interactive Response Technology (IRT), and Kayentis, a global provider of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) solutions, today announce a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated best-of-breed eCOA-IRT offering for clinical trials. The alliance provides sponsors and CROs with a powerful alternative to single-vendor systems, combining two specialist platforms in a seamless and unified experience.

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The collaboration directly addresses one of the industry's most pressing challenges: the operational burden created by fragmented digital ecosystems. As trials become more complex, sites and study teams increasingly rely on multiple disconnected tools, leading to duplicate data entry, repetitive workflows and avoidable reconciliation steps. The joint Perceptive eClinical-Kayentis solution reduces these pain points by integrating two core systems-IRT and eCOA-into a streamlined, interoperable workflow that helps improve efficiency, data quality and overall user experience.

"Our alliance with Kayentis reflects our shared ambition to build a more unified and intelligent clinical technology environment," said Mario Papillon, CEO of Perceptive eClinical. "By connecting two highly innovative, purpose-built platforms, we are delivering a coordinated solution that simplifies operations, reduces the burden on site teams and strengthens data quality for sponsors and CROs."

"Our partnership with Perceptive eClinical is a natural extension of Kayentis' mission to simplify clinical trial execution and support sites with intuitive, integrated solutions," said Guillaume Juge, CEO of Kayentis. "This combined eCOA-IRT workflow offers clearer processes, fewer systems to manage and more reliable data for decision-making."

The integrated solution offers key functionality, including:

Unified user access for a seamless experience across both platforms

Automatic transfer of patient information such as patient numbers and demographic data, reducing manual re-entry

Automated workflow triggers based on shared data, improving coordination across study activities

Together, these capabilities help accelerate daily operations, reduce site workload and support faster, more confident decision-making throughout the trial lifecycle.

Beyond functional integration, the partnership also simplifies study setup and governance. Sponsors will benefit from a single administrative contract, aligned project milestones and coordinated delivery teams, reducing friction from study initiation through to database lock. Both companies are committed to expanding interoperability over time, with a shared roadmap focused on deeper integration across the full clinical ecosystem.

About Perceptive eClinical

Perceptive eClinical is a leader in Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and supply management solutions. With more than 30 years of experience, over 500 regulatory approvals and support for three million patients, Perceptive delivers reliability, security and scalability. Its flexible, integration-ready IRT platform, ClinPhone Pro, supports efficient trial execution across all phases and therapeutic areas.

About Kayentis

Kayentis is a global expert in electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) and decentralized clinical trial solutions. With over 20 years of experience and more than 400 supported trials across 90 countries, Kayentis provides science-driven, patient-centric technologies that enhance data quality and streamline site and patient engagement.

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