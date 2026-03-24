Smartsheet brings AI to where complex work actually lives, connecting the most critical systems and data sources across the enterprise

ChatGPT and Gemini integrations to follow next month

Smartsheet today announced a fundamental shift in how enterprises deliver strategic projects with AI. Days after launching its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and native integration with Anthropic's Claude, the company is reporting record adoption as enterprises connect Smartsheet data directly into their corporate-standard AI tools.

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The Smartsheet MCP Server is helping companies move from individual productivity gains to organization-wide intelligence.

The introduction of the Smartsheet MCP Server is helping companies move from individual productivity gains to organization-wide intelligence. The company's MCP Server connects an organization's AI tools directly to its live business data, enabling it to surface risk more quickly, make resource decisions with greater confidence and ultimately deliver more successful business results.

Empowering better business decisions

Since its debut, the Smartsheet MCP Server has allowed individuals, teams and organizations to move beyond simple chat and into actual execution:

Connect once, use everywhere: Any MCP-compatible AI tool or agent can securely access live work data in Smartsheet. Customers now have full access to Smartsheet data within existing tools, enabling them to make more informed decisions and monitor project status and risks in a single location. Smartsheet customers now have access to more than 35 tools for AI agents.

Any MCP-compatible AI tool or agent can securely access live work data in Smartsheet. Customers now have full access to Smartsheet data within existing tools, enabling them to make more informed decisions and monitor project status and risks in a single location. Smartsheet customers now have access to more than 35 tools for AI agents. Proactively manage work: Usage data shows 48% of all actions taken by early adopters using Claude move work forward by automatically creating tasks or making updates, rather than just requesting information, eliminating hours of manual work and waiting time for updates.

Usage data shows 48% of all actions taken by early adopters using Claude move work forward by automatically creating tasks or making updates, rather than just requesting information, eliminating hours of manual work and waiting time for updates. Remove "tool fatigue": Instead of jumping between platforms, teams can stay in the AI assistants they already use. The company's deep integration with Claude has already helped teams turn weeks of manual project analysis into quick, seconds-long conversations.

Instead of jumping between platforms, teams can stay in the AI assistants they already use. The company's deep integration with Claude has already helped teams turn weeks of manual project analysis into quick, seconds-long conversations. Massive scale and open architecture: With over 4,000+ early adopters interacting with Smartsheet using Claude in the first few days, the Smartsheet MCP Server is proving the value of an open AI strategy. While Claude is the first native integration, support for ChatGPT and Gemini will come next month.

"For years, Smartsheet has been where enterprise work happens. With our MCP, customers are now connecting their AI tools directly to the data and systems that run their business," said Pratima Arora, chief product and technology officer at Smartsheet. "We are moving past the 'chat' phase of AI and into a new era where AI can impact the productivity of teams working on strategic projects."

Modern architecture: faster decisions at lower costs

AI usage fees, or token costs, are the new public cloud spend problem-variable, hard to predict and quickly compounding. Smartsheet addresses this challenge head-on through its MCP Server.

Smartsheet is central to the work of over 100,000 organizations, managing a continuously evolving graph of tasks, workflows, dependencies and business logic. That complexity demands highly optimized token usage to preserve customer budgets. With proprietary data optimization directly engineered into its MCP, data is intelligently compressed and filtered so teams get more answers at a lower price. The result: dramatically lighter payloads that translate directly to the bottom line.

Significantly lower operational costs: By improving data transfer efficiency, organizations can substantially reduce the usage fees charged by AI model providers.

By improving data transfer efficiency, organizations can substantially reduce the usage fees charged by AI model providers. Faster responses: Lighter data means a user's AI assistant can scan through global project portfolios and provide insights almost instantly, eliminating the latency that slows executive decision-making.

Lighter data means a user's AI assistant can scan through global project portfolios and provide insights almost instantly, eliminating the latency that slows executive decision-making. Enterprise-grade AI governance: Organizations get full visibility into how AI interacts with their work data-who's asking what, which tools are being invoked and how tokens are being consumed-giving IT and leadership the control and auditability that enterprise adoption demands.

Organizations that achieve faster and more durable ROI are using tools like the Smartsheet MCP Server-purpose-built to optimize AI token usage and deliver the governance enterprises need to deploy AI with confidence at scale.

"The true ROI of enterprise AI isn't measured by how many questions can be asked or how much text can be generated; that is the output of AI. It lies in how precise decisions, actions and outcomes can become," said Liz Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "By integrating AI models, businesses can use AI as a productivity multiplier. Combining AI models with deep organizational data creates a business-intelligent advisor, closing a critical visibility gap that can cost large organizations thousands of hours in status meetings and manual risk assessment."

Built for enterprise safety

Speed cannot come at the expense of security. Smartsheet logs and makes available for audit every interaction, whether initiated by a human or AI. This ensures a company can preserve existing governance and audit requirements while safely and quickly scaling AI across the organization.

"For years, we've relied on Smartsheet to help our customers create transparency across complex, global project data. The native Claude integration builds on that foundation, bringing an AI layer that surfaces trends, risks and critical changes through simple, natural conversation based on live business data," said Julian Weber, partner at AMX. "That's a meaningful shift in how teams operate and make decisions. The opportunity ahead is enormous: as we roll this out for our customers, we're transforming how they act on their data at scale, enabling users to create intelligent, real-time insights-easier and faster than ever before."

The Smartsheet MCP Server and Claude integration are available to customers today. To learn how to put your AI to work, visit smartsheet.com/ai.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the Intelligent Work Management Platform that unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Purpose-built for scale, Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Trusted by more than 120,000 customers and used by teams in 85% of the Fortune 500, Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lisa Henthorn

pr@smartsheet.com