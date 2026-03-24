Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Purebase Corporation: Purebase Announces Shift to Multi-Commodity Resource Operations Through Strategic Growth Initiative With CoreTer LLC

Tonopah, NV, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation ("Purebase" or the "Company") today announced its streamlined plan to transition the Company from a single-product agricultural minerals supplier into a diversified resource platform through a long-term Strategic Growth Initiative with CoreTer LLC.

Under the new structure, Purebase will transition to a Resource Development Company, and CoreTer LLC will serve as Operator and capital provider through an existing $1 million line of credit. Funding enables Purebase to execute its strategic growth plan without traditional fundraising. Funds drawn convert into equity and will further align both companies through long-term performance-based value creation.

This is a fundamentally a different company than Purebase of the past-more diversified, better capitalized, and structurally realigned for performance, growth and immediate cash flow.

"This initiative gives Purebase the capital support, operational scale, and resource exposure we've never had access to before," said Scott Docktor, CEO of Purebase. "We're building a stronger, more diversified company-one that can generate recurring industrial revenue while continuing to serve our long-standing agricultural customers."

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that develops and acquires high-value minerals for use domestic and global mineral supply chains.

Contacts

A Scott Dockter - Purebase Corporation scott.dockter@purebase.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements.". Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.