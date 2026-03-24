Gevo, Inc.: Gevo Positioned to Accelerate Global Expansion Through Licensing and Franchise Development Strategy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in sustainable fuels and carbon management, today highlights the strategic value of its intellectual property portfolio. The company references the significant potential growth opportunities created by its proprietary technology platform for synthetic aviation fuel ("SAF"), other renewable hydrocarbons and chemicals, and its industry-leading carbon management system, all of which are believed to offer enormous potential on a global scale.

"We are developing the playbook containing Gevo's intellectual property and business system that can be replicated globally," said Paul Bloom, president Gevo. "We believe this can enable a franchise approach to deploying SAF around the world and enhance revenue generation for our technology, business systems, and expertise."

The 17 patents issued to Gevo over the last two years cover advanced low-cost technology to produce fuels and chemicals, but also integrate production technologies and innovative business systems. Gevo continues to build one of the most comprehensive intellectual property positions in renewable fuels and chemicals, and now has more than 550 issued and pending patents associated with the conversion of bio-based feedstocks into energy-dense hydrocarbons and chemicals.

The patent portfolio includes Alcohol-to-Jet ("ATJ") and Ethanol-to-Olefins ("ETO") pathways that enable the cost-effective production of SAF, renewable diesel, and renewable chemical intermediates, as well as integrated production technologies and foundational technologies for carbon management. These are the basis for a business that has done the important task of building ideas from the ground up, and developed a robust collection of trade secrets, techniques, and know-how to support the core knowledge that the patents represent.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. We also own and operate one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty ATJ fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay for performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the value of Gevo's intellectual property, the ability to expand Gevo's businesses globally, the ability to cost-effectively produce SAF and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Gevo Media Contact

Heather L. Manuel

VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

Gevo IR Contact

Eric Frey

VP of Finance & Strategy

IR@Gevo.com