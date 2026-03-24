Elliptic selected as compliance partner for Solana Developer Platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic, the global leader in digital asset decisioning, today announced its selection as a compliance infrastructure partner for Solana Developer Platform (SDP), a new API-driven platform designed to help enterprises and financial institutions build and launch financial products on Solana.

SDP aggregates infrastructure from across the Solana ecosystem into a single interface, enabling institutions to deploy tokenized deposits, stablecoin payment flows and real-world asset products without requiring specialized blockchain engineering expertise. Users of the platform include Mastercard, Worldpay and Western Union.

Elliptic's blockchain analytics solutions are embedded directly into SDP, providing enterprises with real-time wallet and transaction screening from the moment they begin building on Solana. This ensures institutions can meet their anti-money laundering and Know Your Customer (AML/KYC) obligations as a core part of their workflows.

"Enterprises entering the digital asset space need compliance to be built into their infrastructure from the start," said Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic. "Our integration with Solana Developer Platform means that organizations building stablecoin payment flows, tokenized deposits or other financial products on Solana can operate with confidence that their transactions are screened against the most comprehensive risk intelligence in the industry."

Elliptic's analytics capabilities within SDP include wallet screening for outgoing payments, transaction screening for incoming funds, configurable risk rules covering sanctions, terrorism financing and other illicit activity categories, as well as risk scoring on a granular 0-10 scale. These features are powered by Elliptic's industry-leading intelligence dataset, built over more than 13 years and spanning 64+ blockchain networks.

Additionally, Elliptic's Advanced Clustering methodology is purpose-built to handle Solana's technical architecture, automatically linking main accounts with associated token accounts to deliver complete entity-level visibility for screening and investigations.

"Solana Developer Platform provides an easy gateway for any financial institution to build on Solana from day one. Compliance is a critical component of that experience, and we selected infrastructure partners that meet the standards institutions expect," said Catherine Gu, Head of Product, Digital Assets, Solana Foundation.

Elliptic's integration with SDP reflects the company's broader role in enabling the convergence of digital assets and traditional finance. As more enterprises expand into digital assets, Elliptic's blockchain analytics solutions provide the foundation they need to operate confidently and at scale. To learn more about how Elliptic supports institutional digital asset adoption, visit elliptic.co.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in digital asset decisioning. We provide the most comprehensive platform for extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy. Our solutions enable crypto businesses, financial institutions and government agencies to detect and prevent financial crime, manage risk and meet regulatory obligations. With 64+ blockchain networks covered and more than 100 billion data points, Elliptic's platform powers compliance, investigations and risk management for over 500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit elliptic.co.

For more information on SDP, visit solana.com.

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