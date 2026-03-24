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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Total revenues increase 41%; net income increases 248%;
6th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and action sports, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Recent Highlights

  • Fourth quarter 2025 revenues were $16.02 million, up 43% compared to 2024.
  • Fourth quarter 2025 net income was $464,808, up 204% compared to 2024.
  • Total global revenues for 2025 were $61.91 million, up 41% compared to 2024.
  • International revenues for 2025 were $44.64 million, up 47% compared to 2024.
  • Net Income for 2025 was $3.26 million, up 248% compared to 2024.
  • Double-digit revenue growth in all major product categories and sales channels.
  • Cash flow generated by operations was $1.80 million for 2025.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for 2025 increased 7%, to $13.23 million.
  • 5.0 Gravity Helmet and 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket honored at Eurobike 2025.

CEO Sean Macdonald commented, "2025 was a remarkable year for us, fueled by strong international demand for our innovative products, improved stocking dynamics and ordering patterns, and a surge in consumer direct sales. The growing global demand for our products and an expanding Leatt® brand that reaches a much wider group of riders around the world are fueling tremendous traction and momentum.

"We achieved double-digit revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, and year-over-year growth for the sixth consecutive quarter following the post-covid industry-wide inventory overhang. Total global revenues for the year were $61.91 million, a 41% increase over the full year 2024. International revenues were $44.64 million for the full 2025 year, up 47%, year over year, as our distributors continue to re-order and re-stock. Customer direct sales, an important focus area for us, increased by 44%, year over year, and dealer direct sales with our re-organized and re-energized domestic sales force increased by 22%.

"For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues increased by 43%, year over year, and gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 46%, as domestic sales continued to grow and we continued to ship our new products. Net income for the quarter was $464,808, an increase of 204% over the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in all of our major product categories in 2025, a testament to the expertise of our creative design and engineering team and continued strong brand momentum. Helmet sales grew by 59%, year over year, sales of our flagship neck brace increased by 18%, body armor revenues increased by 29%, including a 40% increase in footwear sales, and sales of our other products, parts and accessories category increased by 56%.

"Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the year increased to 44%, year over year, as domestic trading conditions continue to improve and our supply chain team achieved logistical efficiencies, despite some uncertainty around global trade tariffs.

"For the full year 2025, income before tax was $4.41 million, an increase of $7.11 million, compared to the full year 2024. Net income for the full year 2025 increased by 248% to $3.26 million, which we believe is a testament to our ability to generate strong revenues and robust margins."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $16.02 million, a 43% increase, compared to $11.20 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $464,808 or $0.07 per basic and $0.07 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(446,459), or $(0.07) per basic and $(0.07) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the full year 2025 were $61.91 million, a 41% increase, compared to revenues of $44.03 million for the full year 2024. This increase in worldwide revenues is attributable to a $6.52 million increase in body armor sales, a $4.92 million increase in helmet sales, a $5.99 million increase in other products, parts, and accessories sales and a $0.45 million increase in neck brace sales.

Net income for the full year 2025 was $3.26 million, or $0.53 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share, up 248%, compared to a net loss of $(2.20 million), or $(0.35) per basic share and $(0.34) per diluted share, for 2024.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At December 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $13.23 million, compared to $12.37 million at December 31, 2024, and a current ratio of 4.9:1.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked, "We are very proud of our design, engineering and innovation expertise that focused on rider safety and performance. These innovations are increasingly being recognized by riders at all levels all around the world as well as our peers. Our team was once again honored at Eurobike 2025 - where our 5.0 Gravity Helmet won the Eurobike Gold Award for Technical Highlight, and our 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket won the Eurobike Award for Performance Clothing."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "The momentum we are achieving at all levels of our business has our entire team energized and optimistic about the future of the Company. Although there are some potentially challenging geo-political headwinds globally, domestic sales at the dealer level are gaining very promising traction, participation remains strong and international ordering patterns remain robust.

"Our Adventure motorcycle line-up of apparel, helmet and boot sales, backed by positive industry reviews and our proven ability to develop exciting and durable products, continues to exceed our expectations and contribute strongly to our revenue. We look forward to delivering a pipeline of new innovative products to the growing ADV market over the next several quarters.

"Total operating costs increased by 12% last year, and we do expect working capital investments to grow in the coming periods, reflecting our strong drive to building a global, multi-channel team of sales and marketing professionals in emerging and developed markets. The team is building and leveraging revenue opportunities by enabling our brand to reach a much wider group of riders of all levels around the world. We believe that we have sufficient liquidity to fuel this growth.

"Again, we are very enthusiastic about our future. With a growing portfolio of innovative products in the market and in the pipeline, a focus on elevating and amplifying our brand, and a robust balance sheet to fuel the growth, we remain confident that we are well-positioned for future growth and increasing shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to discuss the 2025 fourth quarter and full year results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-800-579-2543 (U.S.A) or 1-785-424-1789 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 11161317.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme and action sports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to continue amplifying the brand to fuel growth; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including development and growth of a global, multi-channel sales organization; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2025 and 2024






ASSETS








December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 12,988,111


$ 12,368,100

Restricted cash


244,936


-

Accounts receivable, net


7,904,885


6,409,610

Inventory, net


20,897,693


17,988,737

Payments in advance


1,197,284


870,920

Income tax receivable


734,193


526,498

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,634,255


3,003,173

Total current assets


47,601,357


41,167,038






Property and equipment, net


3,660,704


4,000,225

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

342,413


552,970

Accounts receivable, net


-


56,391

Deferred tax asset, net


396,294


675,000






Other Assets





Deposits


45,189


37,322






Total Assets


$ 52,045,957


$ 46,488,946






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 8,595,892


$ 6,906,939

Refund liability


65,140


-

Notes payable, current


1,804


28,722

Operating lease liabilities, current

309,019


251,946

Other current liabilities


8,370


-

Short term loan, net of finance charges

800,000


733,794

Total current liabilities


9,780,225


7,921,401






Notes payable, neof current portion

-


1,804

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

33,394


301,024

Total liabilities


9,813,619


8,224,229






Commitments and contingencies








Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized,

120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025

3,000


3,000

and December 31, 2024





Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized,

6,255,989 shares issued and 6,234,689 outstanding as of December

31, 2025 and 6,217,550 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024, respectively

130,534


130,555

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(983,640)


(1,452,335)

Retained earnings


31,859,103


28,595,181

Additional paid - in capital


11,478,399


10,988,316

Treasury stock, at cost, 21,300 and 0 shares of common stock,

as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(255,058)


-

Total stockholders' equity

42,232,338


38,264,717






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 52,045,957


$ 46,488,946

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024






2025


2024











Revenues


$ 61,907,914


$ 44,027,942






Cost of Revenues


34,685,970


26,314,945






Gross Profit


27,221,944


17,712,997






Product Royalty Income


381,757


326,614






Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages


7,917,387


7,140,550

Commissions and consulting expenses

764,602


535,584

Professional fees


853,065


627,659

Advertising and marketing


4,563,919


4,454,906

Office lease and expenses


923,839


702,785

Research and development costs

2,704,071


2,523,881

Bad debt recovery


(65,923)


(76,278)

General and administrative expenses

4,372,333


3,879,553

Depreciation


1,327,190


1,229,847

Impairment loss


234,224


-

Total operating expenses


23,594,707


21,018,487






Income (Loss) from Operations


4,008,994


(2,978,876)






Other Income





Interest and other income, net


397,000


275,413

Total other income


397,000


275,413






Income (Loss) Before Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes

4,405,994


(2,703,463)






Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes

1,142,072


(498,799)






Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders

$ 3,263,922


$ (2,204,664)






Net Income (Loss) per Common Share



Basic


$ 0.53


$ (0.35)

Diluted


$ 0.51


$ (0.34)






Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

Basic


6,214,861


6,215,619

Diluted


6,447,385


6,471,072






Comprehensive Income (Loss)





Net Income (Loss)


$ 3,263,922


$ (2,204,664)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 and

($49,800) deferred income taxes in 2025 and 2024

Foreign currency translation

468,695


(54,077)






Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ 3,732,617


$ (2,258,741)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)


$ 3,263,922


$ (2,204,664)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation


1,327,190


1,229,847

Deferred income taxes


278,706


(590,800)

Stock-based compensation


490,062


242,934

Increase in accrued compensation liability

34,377


-

Bad debts recovery


(297,703)


(186,011)

Inventory reserve


(23,377)


306,425

Deferred asset allowance


-


(6,400)

(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

(27,890)


233

Increase in refund liability


65,140


-

Recognition of right ot recover asset

(15,671)


-

Impairment loss


234,224


-

(Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable


(1,197,572)


746,723

Deferred asset


-


16,001

Inventory


(2,869,908)


2,096,711

Payments in advance


(326,364)


(206,166)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(631,082)


(705,239)

Income tax receivable


(207,695)


96,583

Long-term accounts receivable


56,391


253,556

Deposits


(7,867)


(1,112)

Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,654,576


1,704,571

Other current liabilities


8,370


-

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,807,829


2,793,192






Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures


(1,081,946)


(1,229,937)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

28,903


1,002

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,053,043)


(1,228,935)






Cash flows from financing activities




Repayment of notes payable to bank

(28,722)


(112,984)

Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term loan, net

66,206


(401,967)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

(255,058)


-

Net cash used in financing activities

(217,574)


(514,951)






Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

327,735


(28,626)






Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

864,947


1,020,680






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

12,368,100


11,347,420






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 13,233,047


$ 12,368,100

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Cash and cash equivalents


12,988,111


12,368,100

Restricted cash


244,936


-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 13,233,047


$ 12,368,100






SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest


$ 47,139


$ 74,502

Cash paid for income taxes


$ 1,076,154


$ 33,826

Other noncash investing and financing activities

Common stock issued for services

$ 524,440


$ 242,934

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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