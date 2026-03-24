Kymeta Corporation: Kymeta Unveils Kestrel u5: First-of-Its-Kind Satellite Terminal Delivering Unmatched Compact Performance

New multi-orbit SATCOM terminal expands capabilities for autonomous, mobile command and control operations as well as high-speed industrial mobility operations

Offers best-in-class durability in small form factor, ruggedized casing, rapid water shedding, and high IP rating

REDMOND, Wash., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta Corporation, the world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, today announces its new Kestrel u5 - the smallest and most capable multi-orbit SATCOM terminal designed for the unmanned systems and national security sectors as well as high-speed industrial mobility operations, where weather exposure, vibration, and constant movement often challenge reliable connectivity.

The Kestrel u5 provides a new and reliable way for modern warfighters and government teams to stay connected and adapt to multiple mission profiles, offering seamless connectivity (switching between beams in under 1 millisecond) across networks, constellations, and LEO, GEO, HEO, and Elliptical orbits. Designed to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape, this rugged terminal offers future-ready capabilities, including full-duplex functionality and support for remote upgrades.

Purpose-built for operations across land and sea, the Kestrel u5 offers a comprehensive solution for unmanned systems and other platforms. The terminal's lightweight, low-profile, and rugged design have been engineered to match the intense demands of modern warfare, where factors like constant movement, RF jamming, and shock damage continuously threaten the integrity of connectivity systems.

Flexible and easy-to-install, the terminal is comprised of a no-moving-parts architecture that mounts easily to the top of unmanned sea vessels and other next-generation vehicles. Its durability-first design incorporates shock absorption and patent-pending radome technology for optimal water-shedding speed and the ability to withstand, and recover from, periods of submersion in water. This allows for consistent high performance and assured connectivity in the harshest operating environments.

With critical Low Probability of Detection/Interception features (LPD/LPI), the Kestrel u5 offers a best-in-class low thermal signature, underpinned by the terminal's low power consumption (less than 100 W typical) and passive cooling system. To top its survivability advantage, the terminal's use of Kymeta's unique metamaterials-based antenna surface provides a narrow beam, reducing the risk of RF jamming or interference.

"The evolution of modern warfare has exposed the stark need for resilient, conflict-ready connectivity solutions," said Tom Goebelbecker, SVP of National Security Programs at Kymeta. "Conflict scenarios are more data-driven and interconnected than ever before. As a result, for modern fighters, losing access to real-time communications and accurate data can mean the difference between success and failure for critical operations."

"With the Kestrel u5, we have brought to market a connectivity solution that addresses key demands of the rapidly evolving battlefield. With our multi-network approach to LEO and GEO connectivity, this terminal takes a proactive approach to downtime, seamlessly switching across networks and enabling commanders with a redundant PACE plan. This innovative multi-orbit capability is protected by the terminal's rugged outer layer. And this advanced connectivity and ruggedized form factor is delivered in a package with unmatched SWaP-C. All these factors combine to deliver an entirely new SATCOM capability that is set to change the game in how distributed teams connect, command, and survive."

For commercial applications, such as rail and other heavy-duty industries like construction, mining, and agricultural equipment, the Kestrel u5 mounts easily to the top of rail carriages and other vehicles. It delivers full-duplex connectivity on LEO networks with low latency, broadband speeds and flexible service level agreements (SLAs), all within a rail-certified terminal featuring a high IP rating (IP69K and IP68) for durability and reliability. The ability to switch between LEO and GEO is supported by the terminal and is an optional add-on capability for enterprise customers.

With the Kestrel u5, daily commuters can now rely on secure passenger Wi-Fi without interruption, while operators can gain reliable operational communications, CCTV backhaul, and safety systems, such as Positive Train Control, anytime, anywhere.

The terminal is available for order, with production units expected to become available in the next month. Broader availability is expected following this initial release period, as Kymeta continues to scale production to meet growing customer demand.

For further information, visit KymetaCorp.com.

About Kymeta:

Kymeta revolutionizes satellite communications through Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICPs). Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Kymeta leverages cutting-edge metamaterial-based science to engineer, manufacture and deliver resilient connectivity and enhanced situational awareness for critical, mobile applications. Backed by U.S. and international patents, our electronically steered flat-panel antennas enable seamless communications on the move. With software-defined solutions, hybrid multi-network capabilities, and edge processing, we integrate satellite and cellular networks, ensuring continuous connectivity in challenging environments. Kymeta solutions serve government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety clients worldwide, providing uninterrupted connectivity and spatial intelligence anywhere, anytime. With over 150 patents, Kymeta is shaping the future of global communications, dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent connectivity solutions for an increasingly mobile and connected world.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

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