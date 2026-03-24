Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Today, ORDR is giving security and IT teams something they've never had before: the ability to experience award-winning ORDR IQ, a multi-agent AI system that investigates, plans, and acts on connected device risk, firsthand in a live, interactive sandbox.

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Key Takeaways:

ORDR makes ORDR IQ directly accessible through a live, interactive, no-setup sandbox and confirms it is available for purchase now.

ORDR IQ operates as a multi-agent AI system that understands the network, investigates threats, plans and simulates responses, generates and validates segmentation policies, and executes controls across existing infrastructure in seconds.

The platform automates end-to-end security workflows by cutting triage from hours to seconds, accelerating MTTR with complete response plans, and simplifying zero-trust policy enforcement and compliance reporting.

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About ORDR

ORDR helps organizations act on risk before it becomes disruption. Trusted by leading enterprises across healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and critical infrastructure, ORDR turns data from nearly 200 million connected devices into real-time decisions and action so teams can identify, prioritize, and reduce risk instantly.

ORDR is backed by Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Battery Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

Source: ORDR

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289693

Source: Reportable, Inc.