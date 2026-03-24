GCL Optoelectronics has won a 1.2?MW commercial perovskite/silicon tandem solar module tender held by China's Huaneng. The procurement required mass-producible, IEC-certified modules with over 26% efficiency, a 25-year performance warranty, and delivery by June?2026.GCL Optoelectronics, a unit of GCL Group, has secured a 1.2?MW commercial perovskite tandem module procurement project launched by Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute, a key research arm of China Huaneng Group, according to a tender document published on March?18 on Huaneng Group's e-commerce platform. GCL Optoelectronics was ...

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