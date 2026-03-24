Velocity One Acquires Falls Filtration

Acquisition solidifies Velocity One's standing as a premier supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered solutions for the global aerospace and defense industries

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Velocity One, an aerospace and defense platform backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, has acquired Falls Filtration Technologies, Inc. ("Falls Filtration"). The addition of Falls Filtration broadens Velocity One's portfolio of specialized, mission-critical systems supporting global aerospace and defense platforms.

Falls Filtration, headquartered in Stow, Ohio, designs and manufactures air and liquid filtration products serving the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products, including air, fuel, oil separation and hydraulic filters, are utilized in aircraft, ground vehicles, heavy equipment, marine, power generation and rail applications. By adding these specialized filtration capabilities, Velocity One solidifies its position as an industry leader delivering highly engineered systems for aerospace and defense applications.

"Falls Filtration brings high-quality sole-source proprietary applications in the aerospace and defense markets we serve," said John Borduin, CEO of Velocity One. "Their strong positions in critical filtration systems complement our existing capabilities, and we're committed to investing in both their technical team and growth opportunities."

The acquisition follows Velocity One's recent addition of Kaney Aerospace in February 2026, continuing the platform's strategic expansion into complementary aerospace and defense technologies. Velocity One's portfolio now includes Cartridge Actuated Devices (energetic devices), EMCORE Corporation (inertial navigation systems), Aerosphere Power & Navigation (aircraft power electronics), Kaney Aerospace (electromechanical actuation and motion control), and Falls Filtration Technologies (filtration systems).

Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Velocity One.

About Velocity One

Velocity One is an aerospace and defense platform uniting specialized companies in power systems, navigation, and precision-engineered components. Headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, Velocity One and its portfolio companies serve commercial aerospace, defense, and space customers worldwide. Learn more at www.velocity-one.com.

About Falls Filtration

Falls Filtration Technologies has been manufacturing high-quality air, oil, air/oil separation, and hydraulic filtration products since 1927. For further information, please visit https://www.fallsfti.com/.

About Charlesbank

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $20 billion of assets under management. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology & technology infrastructure. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through its complementary private equity and credit strategies, which collaborate closely to harness the firm's collective insights, resources and network. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

For Velocity One:

Julia McDowell

info@velocity-one.com

For Charlesbank:

Ryan FitzGibbon / Alexa Ottenstein / Peter Gavaris

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com

SOURCE: Velocity One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/velocity-one-acquires-falls-filtration-1150357