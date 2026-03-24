Mount Gambier, South Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Foresion, a logistics technology consulting firm founded by Dr. Mihai Neagoe, is proud to introduce CoreTrace, a new analytics solution designed to help logistics businesses identify hidden operational inefficiencies and manage rising fuel and logistics costs more effectively.





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The launch comes at a time when transport and haulage operators are under real pressure. Fuel costs are climbing, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is keeping cost pressures elevated, and operators are being asked to move more freight with less fuel and fewer staff. Most companies are managing, but that isn't comparable to truly knowing where the pressure is coming from.

When cost pressures start affecting companies, the instinct is to act decisively by cutting costs, restructuring, or investing. The trouble is that many of these decisions are made without a clear picture of where the real problem is. The data to properly diagnose them exists, but it's not being used. CoreTrace has been developed to address this gap by connecting operational data directly to the decisions that influence cost, risk, and performance.

"If you're running a 10-truck operation you know who drives more aggressively and how to temper them. You know what size engine you need to buy to keep it cool going up challenging hills or which gearbox settings give you the best fuel economy. You hold both strategy and operations in your head. In a 100 truck operation, that knowledge evaporates. Managers see rates, fuel card invoices and turnaround times line items in spreadsheets. So when boards or clients want to cut fuel costs by 10% the next move is a guess," says Dr. Mihai Neagoe, founder of Foresion, the company behind CoreTrace.

Rather than adding another dashboard or layer of metrics, the platform focuses on highlighting the underlying causes of operational variation, such as unexplained changes in fuel consumption, route performance, or loading times, and translating those signals into actionable insights.

Traditional approaches to improving logistics efficiency often involve capital-intensive investments such as newer vehicle fleets or larger capacity transport solutions. While effective over time, these strategies can require significant upfront expenditure and may take years to deliver measurable returns.

CoreTrace takes a different approach by analysing existing operational data to uncover inefficiencies already present in day-to-day operations. By identifying fuel and cost leaks within routes, unloading processes, and asset utilisation, the platform enables companies to take targeted corrective actions without expanding their technology stacks or committing to large-scale infrastructure changes.

"You don't always need more, new, or bigger trucks," Mihai adds. "Sometimes the biggest gains are sitting inside processes you've been running for years. You just need a tool that can show you where to look. In one case, we found a 40 litre difference on the same route, using the same truck, just with different drivers. One driver drove faster and saved 15 minutes, but erased the profit margin for that trip in the process. Over the course of a year, the company burnt through $20,000 more in diesel just on that one driver."

The concept behind CoreTrace originated during Dr. Neagoe's doctoral research, where he repeatedly observed a disconnect between the volume of operational data logistics companies collected and their ability to translate that data into meaningful improvements.

CoreTrace combines integrated analysis, clear visualisation, and a decision-support framework grounded in operational realities. By focusing on the few signals that directly influence cost and performance, it helps logistics teams prioritise actions and make decisions with greater speed and confidence.

As logistics networks continue to expand in scale and complexity, solutions that translate operational data into measurable performance improvements are becoming increasingly important. Foresion positions CoreTrace as a step toward enabling organisations to use the data they already collect to strengthen resilience, reduce cost pressures, and improve operational clarity.

To learn more about CoreTrace, visit foresion.net and coretrace.com.au.

About CoreTrace

CoreTrace is an analytics platform that helps logistics organisations turn operational data into clear, usable insights by uncovering the hidden inefficiencies that drive up fuel consumption and costs across their transport networks.

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Source: GYT