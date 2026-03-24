Arrive Appoints Chief AI Officer to Power Global Mobility Ecosystem

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive appoints a new Chief AI Officer to spearhead the company's shift to predictive mobility, supported by major investment in employee AI training.

Arrive, a leading global mobility platform, today announced a strategic focus toward an AI-first future, anchored by the appointment of Eugene Tsyrklevich as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). In his new role, he will lead Arrive's mandate with AI as the catalyst between travelers and city infrastructure, making urban mobility more fluid and predictable. Tsyrklevich previously served as the General Manager for Arrive's Automotive & Data business unit.

At Arrive, AI serves as the intelligence layer that unifies mobility data, including parking availability, traffic conditions and vehicle signals. Through Insights by Arrive, the company converts historical and real-time data into a clear picture of urban travel patterns, creating smoother journeys for drivers and more livable cities for residents.

Cameron Clayton, CEO of Arrive, said "Our strategy is simple: move from tracking mobility to predicting it. We are building a platform where intelligence is the baseline, not a feature. Appointing a CAIO and upskilling our organization strengthens us to turn complex mobility data into intuitive travel, embedding autonomous vehicles into the fabric of human-centric, livable communities."

Eugene Tsyrklevich said of the strategic focus, "We are focused on results, not only research. We are already using AI to handle the vast majority of simple customer queries, provide accurate parking space availability predictions to millions of drivers and navigate vehicles inside parking garages using indoor maps autonomously. We're automating the friction out of every journey."

This commitment to an AI-driven future extends beyond technology to customers and cities. Arrive will also invest heavily in the company's employees by launching an AI Academy - a comprehensive upskilling initiative designed to embed AI fluency across its entire global workforce.

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