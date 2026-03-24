New platform capabilities unveiled at RSAC 2026 conference span Security Operations, Exposure Management and Endpoint Management driven by AI and real-time intelligence

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, announced today at the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference major advancements that accelerate the journey toward autonomous operations and security.

"Tanium is making autonomous IT real at a time when IT and security teams are dealing with more devices, threats, vulnerabilities and signals than they can process manually," said Gabe Knuth, principal analyst, end-user computing and user protection at Omdia. "The Growing Role of AI in Endpoint Management report by Omdia (Enterprise Strategies Group) shows half of organizations are already using or piloting autonomous endpoint management, with nearly all the rest planning to. What Tanium is doing, bringing security operations, exposure management and endpoint management together on one platform, gives those autonomous capabilities the context they need to work."

The innovations unveiled at RSAC across the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform address the demand for AI to unify and accelerate IT operations and security:

Advancement of AI Across Security Operations:

Tanium Guardian Spotlight: AI Tools: Tanium Guardian strengthens AI governance by providing visibility into AI tools operating across the endpoint environment in real time. It identifies AI tools, local LLMs, MCP servers and AI model files on Windows, macOS and Linux endpoints, while surfacing risk indicators such as potentially misconfigured MCP servers. Delivered through Tanium Guardian notifications, customers can instantly pivot into a targeted dashboard of affected endpoints for rapid investigation and auditing.

Tanium Guardian strengthens AI governance by providing visibility into AI tools operating across the endpoint environment in real time. It identifies AI tools, local LLMs, MCP servers and AI model files on Windows, macOS and Linux endpoints, while surfacing risk indicators such as potentially misconfigured MCP servers. Delivered through Tanium Guardian notifications, customers can instantly pivot into a targeted dashboard of affected endpoints for rapid investigation and auditing. Tanium AI: Enrichment and Analysis: Tanium AI expands with two new competency categories Enrichment and Analysis delivering deeper understanding and actionable insights from Tanium's platform. Now available within Tanium Security Operations, these capabilities transform alerts and datasets into clear, actionable intelligence. The Tanium AI Enrichment capability adds rich context from Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform and trusted external sources to raw endpoint data, while the Analysis capability distills complex information into concise insights, key impacts and recommended actions. Together, Tanium AI Enrichment and Analysis empower teams to upskill security analysts, improve decision agility and speed remediation turning intelligence into action with confidence.

Expansion of Exposure Management:

Closed-Loop Exposure Remediation from Tanium: Tanium Exposure Management now kicks off OS and software patching workflows directly from the risk analysis and prioritization interface by showing unscheduled remediation actions prioritized by the risks they address. By pre-populating software updates and comparing this to the current update pipelines, Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform accelerates decision making between security and IT teams. Driven by real-time intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT brings vulnerability discovery, prioritization and remediation together in one place to strengthen both operational and security resilience.

Expansion of Endpoint Management

Tanium Endpoint Management for Operational Technology (OT): Expanding Tanium's endpoint management capabilities into OT environments delivers real-time intelligence and vulnerability detection across assets that have traditionally operated in isolation. By incorporating OT systems such as human-machine interfaces (HMIs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems into the Autonomous IT Platform, Tanium provides a unified view across IT and industrial operations. This convergence strengthens both operational resilience and security, ensuring critical infrastructure gains the same speed, insight and adaptability that define modern IT environments.

Expanding Tanium's endpoint management capabilities into OT environments delivers real-time intelligence and vulnerability detection across assets that have traditionally operated in isolation. By incorporating OT systems such as human-machine interfaces (HMIs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems into the Autonomous IT Platform, Tanium provides a unified view across IT and industrial operations. This convergence strengthens both operational resilience and security, ensuring critical infrastructure gains the same speed, insight and adaptability that define modern IT environments. Tanium AI Agent for ServiceNow: Embedded directly into ServiceNow's Now Assist, this Tanium agent automates an IT incident workflow to investigate and analyze real-time endpoint intelligence. It then provides the help desk operator with suggested remediation options when an incident is opened. From a single chat interface, administrators can get accurate answers and perform recommended actions, such as rebooting a device or uninstalling software, eliminating the need for time-consuming investigations.

"At RSAC, Tanium is expanding what AI can deliver for security teams turning real-time endpoint intelligence into governed, actionable outcomes at speed and scale. We are working diligently on additional advances in unifying context, surfacing what matters most and helping organizations close the remediation loop on the growing volume and complexity of vulnerabilities and threats," said Harman Kaur, senior vice president of technology strategy and AI at Tanium.

Schedule a demo to explore how to accelerate decision-making agility, strengthen resilience and save costs with a single, unified platform for both IT and security driven by AI and real-time intelligence.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

Tanium's statements and content regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change without notice at Tanium's sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products or functionality is intended to outline Tanium's general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, nor is it incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation. The development, release, and timing of any future products or functionality remain at Tanium's sole discretion.

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