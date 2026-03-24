Table Trac, Inc. Reports Year End Results for 2025

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The 10-K can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

2025 Highlights

Record Gross Profit.

Record maintenance revenue of $6.15 Million, an approximate 14.4% increase over the prior year.

Maintenance revenue accounted for 55.7% of total revenues.

Other revenue increased 13.2% as a result of an increase in recurring monthly fees relating to DataTrac and SlotSuite.

Table Trac declared and paid quarterly dividends of $0.02 per share in each of the four quarters during 2025.

The CasinoTrac system was installed in eight locations during 2025. At the end of 2025, Table Trac had casino management systems, table games management systems and ancillary products installed with approximately 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide.

Earnings per share increased to $0.35/share - diluted.

Management Commentary

"For the year ended December 31, 2025, Table Trac delivered revenue of approximately $11.0 million and operating income of approximately $1.6 million, reflecting continued consistency and stability in our operating performance," said Randy Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer. "Our results were supported by a strong base of recurring maintenance revenue, along with ongoing system sales and related services. We continued to benefit from disciplined cost management while investing in product development, customer support, and sales initiatives. We believe our scalable operating model and long-term customer relationships position us well to sustain consistent performance."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells, and leases information and management systems for the casino gaming industry and provides related technical support. The Company's CasinoTrac system is designed to be the most secure, unified, and stable platform that integrates with most third-party software and hardware used by casino operators.

The Company's products include system modules that support player tracking, kiosk-based promotions, and vault and cage operations, all designed to meet the gaming industry's strict auditing, accounting, and regulatory requirements. Table Trac has also developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors casino table game operations. The Company's systems and kiosks are installed at more than 115 casino operators across over 300 casino properties worldwide under ongoing maintenance and service contracts. Table Trac continues to expand its market presence by enhancing system features and developing additional products and complementary offerings. Additional information is available at

http://www.CasinoTrac.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Randy Gilbert

Chief Executive Officer

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877 or investorrelations@Casinotrac.com