Firstwork Says Workforce Readiness Is Emerging as a Core Resilience Issue Across Labor-Intensive Industries

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Firstwork, an AI-powered workforce operations platform for frontline employers, said workforce readiness is emerging as a defining resilience issue across healthcare, hospitality and other labor-intensive industries.

Employers face rising pressure to move workers from application to verified, compliant and productive status faster.

For frontline employers, the challenge is no longer attracting talent alone. It is converting that talent into a workforce that is verified and compliant, with verification and onboarding completed quickly enough to support operations.

"The constraint today is not demand for labor, it is how quickly employers can move workers from application to readiness. Delays in onboarding are directly impacting operations," said Vardhan Kapoor, Co-founder and CEO at Firstwork.

These pressures are becoming more visible as organizations invest in artificial intelligence, automation and other operational technologies, yet continue to face bottlenecks in translating hiring demand into productive, shift-ready workers.

Industry data reflects a growing disconnect between urgency and conversion. According to iCIMS, 91% of frontline hiring managers say filling roles is urgent, yet more than half of candidates abandon applications mid-process and 32% drop out at the interview stage. As a result, many organizations struggle to convert hiring demand into workers who are ready to start.

At a structural level, the challenge is broader. According to the Boston Consulting Group, deskless workers account for roughly 70% to 80% of the global workforce, or about 2.7 billion people, yet they often lack access to digital tools and systems designed for office-based roles. This slows the process of verifying, onboarding and deploying workers.

The divide is also visible in AI adoption. PwC reported that while 54% of workers globally have used AI in the past year, adoption remains lower in frontline-heavy sectors such as healthcare. Complementary research from BCG describes a "silicon ceiling," where frontline workers are significantly less likely to use or benefit from AI tools in their daily work. When tools are not designed for operational environments, they do little to improve how quickly workers become ready to work.

These trends are increasingly reflected in executive and editorial conversations. Harvard Business Review has noted that companies are entering 2026 with high expectations for AI-driven growth, even as many struggle to translate those investments into measurable operational outcomes, particularly outside of knowledge-work environments. In practice, this often means delays between hiring a worker and that worker being ready to perform the job.

This gap between investment and execution is becoming more visible in frontline environments.

"The conversation around AI has focused heavily on knowledge work. But in frontline industries, resilience depends on execution," said Shubham Choudhary, Co-founder and CTO at Firstwork.

Firstwork's platform is designed to address these operational constraints by automating hiring workflows, streamlining identity and credential verification, and enabling real-time compliance tracking. By reducing friction between application and first shift, the platform helps employers improve hiring conversion, accelerate onboarding timelines and maintain workforce continuity.

"Across last-mile, middle-mile and sortation operations, workforce readiness is critical to keeping logistics networks running smoothly. Automation and AI tools like Firstwork help us onboard workers faster and adapt hiring processes quickly as operational needs change," said Dasha T., Growth & Compliance Manager at Relay Technologies.

"In healthcare, patient care can't wait. Onboarding & readiness delays for nurses mean immediate gaps in staffing, compromised shifts, and risks to service quality. With Firstwork, we now have 400% increase in throughput across 30 countries, ensuring we're always ready for demand," said Nitin S., Chief of Staff at IFAN Global which manages over 20,000 healthcare workers globally.

About Firstwork

Firstwork is an AI-powered workforce operations platform that helps employers hire, onboard, verify and manage frontline workers. The platform automates document collection, credentialing and compliance workflows, enabling organizations to reduce hiring friction and deploy workers more efficiently.

Media Contact

Natacha Rousseau

Natacha@diplomatiq.io

(323) 352-6417

SOURCE: Firstwork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/firstwork-says-workforce-readiness-is-emerging-as-a-core-resilie-1149130