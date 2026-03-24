Invisinet Technologies: Invisinet and Graylog Announce Strategic Partnership

Graylog Now Fully Integrated as SIEM in Invisinet's Zero Trust Platform

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Invisinet Technologies, a leader in Zero Trust software-defined perimeter solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Graylog, integrating Graylog's SIEM capabilities directly into the Invisinet offering. This collaboration brings turnkey visibility, compliance reporting, and advanced threat detection to customers deploying Invisinet's Zero Trust architecture.

Through this new integration, Graylog becomes the default-and fully supported-Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) engine within the Invisinet platform, although Invisinet remains open to any branded SIEM integrations. Customers will benefit from out-of-the-box dashboards, real-time log and event ingestion, and enriched security analytics-eliminating the need for custom SIEM integration projects when deploying Zero Trust.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Seamless Out-of-the-Box SIEM Experience

Invisinet's core value proposition has long included "turnkey SIEM integration" to accelerate compliance and security maturity. With Graylog embedded, customers can deploy Zero Trust with full log visibility from day one-no further integration lift needed.

Pre-Packaged Compliance Dashboards & Reporting

Invisinet already offers compliance dashboards aligned with regulatory frameworks like NIST SP 800-53, NIS2, and NYCRR 500. The Graylog integration extends this capability, delivering audit-ready dashboards and reports across identity, session, policy, and anomaly data.

Advanced Analytics & Threat Detection

Graylog is built for detecting, investigating, and responding to security events at scale. By coupling Graylog's analytics engine with Invisinet's flow of identity-tagged network events, customers gain deeper insight into lateral movement, insider risk, and anomalous behavior.

Faster Time to Value & Lower Integration Costs

One of the hurdles to Zero Trust adoption is the manual work of wiring logs, dashboards, and correlation rules into a SIEM. The Invisinet / Graylog pairing eliminates these barriers, reducing deployment time, cost overhead, and project risk.

Scalable, Future-Ready Architecture

Graylog's flexible log pipeline management, data tiering, and cost-conscious licensing align well with Invisinet's goal of delivering high-scale SIEM support without prohibitive overhead. As organizations evolve, the integrated solution can scale to match growing log and event volumes.

"At Invisinet, we believe that security should be transparent and actionable," said Brendan Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Invisinet. "By partnering with Graylog, we are doubling down on our promise to deliver Zero Trust with full visibility, compliance capabilities, and auditable reporting from day one."

"Graylog is honored to join forces with Invisinet," said Andy Grolnick, Chief Executive Officer of Graylog. "Our SIEM capabilities complement Invisinet's software-defined perimeter approach perfectly-together, we deliver a seamless, powerful, and compliance-ready solution to security teams looking to converge identity, access, and observability."

Availability

The integrated Invisinet + Graylog solution is now available to new and existing customers. Organizations evaluating Zero Trust or upgrading their security stack can leverage the combined platform for identity-driven enforcement, unified telemetry, and compliance assurance without the complexity of custom integrations.

For more information or to request a joint demo, contact Invisinet at https://www.invisinet.com/get-a-demo or visit Graylog Illuminate at https://graylog.org/feature/content/ .

About Invisinet

Invisinet Technologies ( https://www.invisinet.com ) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet Authentication TM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the US Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancements of cyber-attacks.

About Graylog

Graylog is the AI-powered SIEM and centralized log management platform that transforms noisy data into clear insights. Detect and investigate threats faster with explainable AI that summarizes dashboards, prioritizes risks, and automates workflows-without losing human control. Trusted by 60,000+ organizations worldwide. Learn more at graylog.com or connect with us on Bluesky and LinkedIn

Media Contact

Brian Mehta

Chief Marketing Officer, Invisinet Technologies

brian.mehta@invisinet.com

773.318.3740

SOURCE: Invisinet Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/invisinet-and-graylog-announce-strategic-partnership-1149692