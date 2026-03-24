Living Security Launches AI-Native Human Risk Management Platform to Secure the Hybrid Workforce of Humans and AI Agents

New Platform Powered by the Livvy AI Risk Intelligence Engine Helps Enterprises Predict, Prevent and Autonomously Resolve Workforce Risk

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Living Security, the pioneer and category leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the general availability of the Living Security Platform, the industry's first AI-native HRM platform designed to secure the emerging hybrid workforce of both human employees and AI agents.

Powered by Livvy, Living Security's AI risk intelligence engine, the platform enables security teams to identify behavioral risk across the workforce, understand why it matters, and automatically guide remediation before incidents occur.

The launch reflects a growing shift in enterprise security: Organizations must now manage risk not only from human behavior but also from AI systems and agents operating with enterprise credentials and delegated authority. Traditional security awareness programs were designed for a human-only workforce and static threats. They were never built for this new reality.

"Security teams don't need more alerts, they need intelligence that explains risk, recommends actions, and helps resolve it," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "With the Living Security Platform, we're delivering on the promise of AI-native Human Risk Management, securing every identity in the workforce, human or AI, from a single intelligence layer."

A New Era of Workforce Security

Enterprise work is increasingly powered by AI. Employees now rely on AI systems to draft communications, analyze data, write code, and automate tasks, often granting those systems real credentials and access to sensitive systems.

This shift has created a new challenge for security leaders: AI agents can take actions inside enterprise environments without the contextual judgment humans apply to security decisions.

Yet most Human Risk Management platforms still focus exclusively on human behavior. Living Security's platform introduces a broader model of Workforce Security , bringing visibility to both humans and AI agents operating across enterprise systems.

The Evolution of Human Risk Management

Human Risk Management has evolved significantly as organizations sought better ways to manage workforce-driven risk:

Security Awareness Training (SAT)

Traditional programs focused on generic training and completion tracking, with little visibility into behavioral outcomes.

Human Risk Management (2021-2024)

Behavioral analytics revealed that just 10% of users drive 73% of organizational risk, allowing security teams to prioritize intervention where it matters most.

AI-Native HRM (2025-Present)

Generative and agentic AI enable predictive risk intelligence and the autonomous execution of operational tasks, including content generation, playbook orchestration, reporting, and remediation, across large workforces.

Unified Workforce Risk Management (Emerging Era)

Organizations must secure a hybrid workforce where humans and AI agents operate with shared data, systems, and decision authority.

The Living Security Platform is designed specifically for this new phase.

Key Capabilities Available Today

At the core of the platform is Livvy, an always-on AI risk intelligence engine that analyzes more than 300 behavioral, identity, and threat signals to identify and resolve workforce risk.

Key capabilities now generally available include:

AI-Native Platform Architecture

Purpose-built with AI embedded across the platform rather than added later as a bolt-on capability.

Livvy Risk Intelligence Engine

Surfaces who poses risk, why the risk matters, and recommended remediation steps, with confidence scoring and transparent reasoning.

Agentic Remediation

Uses AI-driven, context-aware decisioning to autonomously execute routine risk-reduction actions such as triggered coaching, policy reminders, and MFA re-enrollment while keeping security teams in control.

AI Agent Risk Management

Discovers and monitors AI agents interacting with enterprise systems, maps relationships between humans and agents, and measures each agent's potential blast radius.

Client-Tuned AI (Policy Center)

Livvy continuously learns an organization's Context Layer, including policies, preferences, and operational priorities, enabling risk insights and remediation recommendations that reflect how the business actually operates.

AI Content Generation

Security teams can instantly generate customized security content tailored to their organization's style, brand, and learning objectives, dramatically reducing the time required to create and deliver engaging training.

Proven Impact in Enterprise Environments

The Living Security Platform is built on five years of behavioral data from more than 100 enterprise organizations, representing billions of real-world behavioral interactions across the workforce.

Research conducted with the Cyentia Institute's State of Human Cyber Risk Report found that just 10% of employees account for 73% of organizational risk, highlighting the importance of targeted behavioral intervention over broad compliance training.

Organizations deploying the platform have seen measurable improvements in both security outcomes and operational efficiency. Early adopters report substantial reductions in the number of users classified as high risk, along with faster remediation cycles and significantly lower exposure to potential data-loss events. At the same time, security programs built around behavioral intelligence have proven significantly more engaging for employees, with participating organizations reporting satisfaction scores above 90 percent.

Enterprise design partners participated in the Living Security Platform beta program, validating the platform's ability to interpret behavioral signals and translate them into clear, prioritized actions for security teams.

"We had the signals, but not the meaning," said a Living Security beta customer. "Livvy tells us what actions to take."

Living Security Platform Availability

The Living Security Platform is generally available starting today.

Existing customers gain immediate access to all Livvy-powered capabilities, including AI Agent Risk Management. To learn more, organizations can visit www.livingsecurity.com to request a demonstration or register for the upcoming webinar, Introducing the AI-Native Living Security Platform , on April 1, 2026, at 2:00 EDT.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategies. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, Living Security enables enterprises to move from awareness-based metrics to measurable risk reduction in an AI-accelerated threat landscape.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-launches-ai-native-human-risk-management-platform-1151061