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ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Desert Oasis Healthcare Recognized With 'Best of the Desert' Honors

Community-Voted Recognition Underscores DOHC's Leadership in Quality, Patient-Centered Healthcare

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 Palm Springs Community's Choice Awards, earning top honors and multiple finalist distinctions across several key healthcare categories. These awards reflect the trust and support of the community and reinforce DOHC's commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care throughout the Coachella Valley.

DOHC was named Winner for Home Health Care Services, highlighting the organization's dedication to providing compassionate, comprehensive care to patients in the comfort of their homes. In addition, Jessie Finch, Nurse/Nurse Practitioner, was named a Winner, recognizing her exceptional clinical expertise and commitment to patient care.

Desert Oasis Healthcare was also recognized as a Finalist in several highly competitive categories, including Urgent Care/Walk-In Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, and Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Services.

"We're honored to be recognized by the very community we serve - this reflects the trust our patients place in us every day," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

The Palm Springs Community's Choice Awards celebrate outstanding businesses and professionals across the region, with winners selected based on community nominations and votes.

As a healthcare leader in the Coachella Valley for more than four decades, DOHC continues to expand its services and invest in innovative care models that prioritize accessibility, prevention, and whole-person health.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:
Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Desert Oasis Healthcare
rob.banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-recognized-with-%e2%80%98best-of-the-desert%e2%80%99-honors-1151077

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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