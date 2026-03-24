The Investments & Wealth Institute Releases New AI-Themed Issue of Investments & Wealth Review

Special issue explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping advisor workflow, client service, investment processes, and the broader wealth management business

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute"), the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial advisors and wealth management professionals, today announced the release of a new issue of the Investments & Wealth Review focused on artificial intelligence and its growing implications for the future of wealth management. The special issue explores how AI is beginning to reshape advisor productivity, client engagement, investment decision-making, and firm operations across the profession.

Framed as a practice management issue, this edition of the Investments & Wealth Review takes a broad view of AI's impact on the financial advisor and the advisory business. Through commentary, discussions, and case studies, the issue examines how AI is affecting advisor workflow, client service, portfolio construction, operating models, advisor transitions, and the broader competitive landscape in wealth management.

"Artificial intelligence is quickly moving from abstract discussion to practical reality in wealth management," said Sean Walters, chief executive officer of the Investments & Wealth Institute. "Advisors are no longer asking whether AI will matter. They know it already does. Rather, they are asking where it can improve their business, where the risks are, and how to use it without losing the human judgment and trust at the center of advice. That is why this issue deserves a place on every sophisticated advisor's desk."

This edition brings together commentary, analysis, and case studies that examine how AI is changing the practice of advice, from daily workflow and client service to portfolio construction, operating models, and advisor transitions.

"A lot of the conversation around AI swings between alarmism and euphoria," said Avi Sharon, editor of Investments & Wealth Review. "What this issue aims to do is give advisors a practical, balanced view of where AI is already improving workflow, how it may reshape parts of the business over time, and why thoughtful, physical human-centered advice will remain central."

Select articles in the issue include:

"Armageddon or Nirvana? Your Call."

"What's an AI Advisor to Do?"

"The Impact of AI on the Wealth Management Industry"

"AI and the Advisor: This Time Is (No) Different"

"Legacy Solutions Rush to Adopt/Adapt"

"Iron Manager: Making AI Core to the Investment Process"

"Case Study: The Operating Model that Scales Without Headcount"

"Case Study: AI Redefines the Advisor Workday"

"Case Study: Rethinking the Advisor Transition Workflow"

Beyond its AI-focused features, the issue also amplifies a broader point for advisors and firms alike. Technology is most valuable when it strengthens the client experience, supports better decision-making, and helps professionals deliver advice more effectively.

Investments & Wealth Review is the Institute's flagship publication, featuring perspectives from leading practitioners, academics, and industry experts on the issues shaping the future of wealth management. This special issue continues that mission by taking a timely and practical look at one of the most consequential developments facing the profession today.

The issue is now available through the Investments & Wealth Institute's publications platform at https://investmentsandwealth.org/advisor-publications/investments-and-wealth-review.

For more information about the Investments & Wealth Institute and its educational resources, publications, and certifications, visit https://investmentsandwealth.org/.

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications-the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Its dynamic community includes some of the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and institutional asset managers, all committed to excellence, ethics, and continuous professional growth.

Learn more at: InvestmentsandWealth.org.

For more information, please contact:

Carly Augeri

Director of Marketing Communications

707-681-1243

5619 DTC Pkwy, Suite 600

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

caugeri@i-w.org

investmentsandwealth.org

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-investments-and-wealth-institute-releases-new-ai-themed-issue-of-1151178