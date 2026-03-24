Behavox, the AI company that helps organizations safeguard and enhance their businesses through a unified controls framework, today announced the renewal of its multi-year agreement with Lloyds Banking Group for continued use of Behavox Mosaic, the company's front-office intelligence platform, powered by a control-grade data foundation.

This renewal extends a successful partnership that began in 2021, reflecting Lloyds' long-term commitment to using advanced technology to unlock intelligence from complex datasets.

"Behavox Mosaic plays a key role in our ability to extract timely, actionable insights from complex trading data," said Tim Townend, Head of Macro Sales, Lloyds Banking Group. "By simplifying how our teams access and analyse information, Mosaic supports our broader goals of innovation, efficiency and delivering greater value to clients."

Front-office intelligence, powered by a control-grade data foundation

Behavox Mosaic unifies fragmented trade data and enriches it with real-time, personalised insights so front-office teams can spot money-generating opportunities and act faster with better context. Mosaic is built on the same control-grade data plane as Behavox Polaris and Quantum.

Unifying fragmented data sources into a single, intelligence-ready platform

fragmented data sources into a single, intelligence-ready platform Enriching fixed-income trade data with real-time, personalised insights

fixed-income trade data with real-time, personalised insights Driving revenue-generating actions through enhanced visibility and decision support

through enhanced visibility and decision support Surfacing pricing, spread, and liquidity intelligence from transaction data

from transaction data Scaling seamlessly across asset classes, instruments, and teams

"This renewed agreement is a testament to the trust Lloyds places in our platform and our partnership," said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer, Behavox. "Mosaic has proven it can do more than harmonize datasets, it drives real outcomes. We're proud to help Lloyds scale their data strategy and stay ahead in an increasingly complex trading environment."

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that helps organizations safeguard and enhance their businesses through a unified controls framework.

Its AI-native platform brings together communications surveillance (Quantum), trade surveillance (Polaris), regulatory data retention (Intelligent Archive), and policy management (Pathfinder) on a single, integrated platform.

Behavox enables firms to detect risk, meet regulatory obligations, reduce operational complexity, and turn enterprise data into revenue.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, Behavox serves a global client base across financial services and other regulated industries, with offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Fahreen Kurji media@behavox.com