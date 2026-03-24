PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced a commitment to invest $10 million globally through 2030 to support skilled trades initiatives, with a focus on advanced manufacturing and coatings applications.

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PPG and the PPG Foundation announced a $10 million global investment through 2030 to support skilled trades education, empowering students with hands on training for modern manufacturing and coatings application careers.

The funding will support programs that equip students with the hands-on training and technical expertise needed for modern manufacturing and coatings application roles. Through partnerships with technical and vocational schools, community colleges and other workforce training providers, the commitment aims to support education and training that help individuals build practical, job-ready and technology-enabled skills.

"Industries across the globe are facing a growing demand for skilled workers both in essential coatings trades and advanced manufacturing roles that are shaping the future of production," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. "Our goal is to help people build the skills they need to succeed in those industries today and to adapt as those workplaces continue to evolve."

PPG previously announced a $2 million commitment to workforce training initiatives for 2023-25 that was exceeded and completed early.

The new commitment spans skilled trades closely connected to the industries PPG serves, including coatings application, collision repair and advanced manufacturing through partnerships such as:

OSAO Vocational College: One of Finland's largest vocational colleges received a donation of the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem for students in the automotive painting program, giving them access to advanced tools and helping them build technical skills needed for today's automotive refinish industry. Across Europe, 20 vocational schools have received PPG LINQ donations, enabling students to train with the latest technologies used in the industry.

donations, enabling students to train with the latest technologies used in the industry. China National Petroleum and Chemical Industry Work Skills Competition: In 2024 and 2025, PPG supported the program, named "PPG Master Cup," to provide students with skills for modern industrial career placements.

Lost Angels Career Center: The PPG Foundation funds a 12-week vocational training program in Lancaster, Calif., called the Work Program, for disadvantaged 18- to 24-year-olds that includes an eight-week apprenticeship followed by four weeks of on-the-job training.

The PPG Foundation funds a 12-week vocational training program in Lancaster, Calif., called the Work Program, for disadvantaged 18- to 24-year-olds that includes an eight-week apprenticeship followed by four weeks of on-the-job training. Bidwell Training Center: The PPG Foundation supports the Chemical Laboratory Technician program in Pittsburgh, with funding for training and providing coating testing equipment for a material science laboratory.

Cidade dos Meninos (City Boys): In Campinas, Brazil, PPG funding provides paints, coatings and materials for use in a free professional training course in automotive painting and refinishing, helping students develop essential technical skills.

In the United States, the commitment is part of the PPG Foundation's 75th anniversary celebration, marking decades of community impact and educational investments in future innovators and problem-solvers.

"Celebrating 75 years of impact in the U.S., we are proud to continue investing in initiatives that empower individuals and build stronger communities," said Dunn. "By supporting skilled trades education, we are helping create sustainable career pathways while addressing critical workforce needs across the coatings and manufacturing industries."

To learn more about PPG and the PPG Foundation's community engagement, visit www.ppg.com/about-ppg/community-engagement.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $18.1 million in 2025, supporting 400+ organizations across nearly 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG LINQ is a trademark and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

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Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Greta Edgar Borza

Corporate Communications

+1 724 316 7552

edgar@ppg.com