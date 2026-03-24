DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: A Success Story - DelveInsight's Strategic Support to a Pharma Company in Interleukin-2 Target Patient Pool and Epidemiology-based Market Forecast Analysis

Unlock the complete IL-2 patient pool analysis case study: https://www.delveinsight.com/case-study/interleukin-2-patient-pool-analysis

The Challenge: Navigating a Fragmented and Complex IL-2 Market

The company faced a critical strategic decision, as IL-2-based therapies gained momentum across multiple disease indications, spanning refractory cancers, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions, the organization needed to assess investment viability with unprecedented precision. The existing data landscape was fragmented, lacking the epidemiological depth, patient segmentation granularity, and forward-looking forecasts required to support informed R&D prioritization and go-to-market strategy. The company's core requirements were multifaceted.

First, they required a detailed identification and segmentation of target patient populations across diverse IL-2-relevant indications in major markets.

Second, they needed robust market sizing and revenue projections segmented by indication and geography through 2034. Third, the organization sought a comprehensive competitive landscape evaluation to assess positioning relative to emerging IL-2 competitors and alternative therapeutic modalities.

Finally, they needed KOL insights and unmet medical need assessments to validate clinical development priorities and identify high-value therapeutic opportunities.

IL-2 Continues to Anchor Innovation in Immuno-Oncology

IL-2, one of the earliest immunotherapies to receive approval, continues to be an important component in the advancing landscape of immuno-oncology. The development of next-generation IL-2 variants, including modified forms such as pegylated IL-2, highlights its potential for sustained clinical relevance, particularly as a backbone therapy in combination treatment strategies.

Beyond oncology, IL-2 also demonstrates therapeutic promise across a range of other conditions, including autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Its capacity to stimulate T-cell activation, promote the expansion of regulatory T cells, and modulate immune responses positions IL-2 as a versatile candidate for diseases where precise immune regulation is essential.

DelveInsight analysis yielded striking insights into the addressable patient population and market dynamics across the 7MM. Among all target indications, Atopic Dermatitis represented the largest patient pool, comprising approximately 39 million prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2024. Meanwhile, NSCLC emerged as the second major opportunity area, with millions of patients suffering from advanced disease amenable to IL-2-based therapeutic approaches.

Within specific geographies, notable patterns emerged. In the US market, Atopic Dermatitis dominated the IL-2 addressable population, while rarer indications such as Aplastic Anemia represented limited but critical unmet needs. Across EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis-related cases, suggesting differential market entry priorities by indication and geography. These insights fundamentally shaped the client's indication prioritization strategy, directing R&D investment and clinical trial design toward the highest-potential segments.

Beyond epidemiological segmentation, DelveInsight constructed a forecasting model spanning 2020-2034, enabling the client to anticipate market evolution across multiple scenarios. The model integrated critical dynamics shaping the IL-2 landscape: demographic shifts and aging population trends, evolving smoking prevalence and lung cancer incidence, accelerating biomarker testing adoption across countries, and the rapid emergence of novel therapeutic modalities and combination approaches.

The quantitative findings underscored a substantial market opportunity. In 2023, the IL-2 market size across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 6 million, representing an early-stage but rapidly expanding therapeutic category. Notably, two indications, Atopic Dermatitis and NSCLC, emerged as the primary revenue drivers, expected to generate the most substantial market value by 2034 due to the highest level of clinical development activity and regulatory authorization trajectories.

Get the Interleukin-2 Market Report to explore in-depth epidemiological insights, emerging trends, and strategic forecasts shaping the future of IL-2-based therapies.

DelveInsight's Multi-Dimensional Solution

To address the challenges, DelveInsight deployed a sophisticated, evidence-based analytical framework integrating multiple data streams and methodologies by providing

Epidemiology-driven analysis spanning twelve target indications: Non-Segmental Vitiligo (NSV), Aplastic Anemia, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), Ovarian cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Melanoma, Atopic Dermatitis, Alopecia Areata, Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and Mucosal Melanoma.

Current IL-2 market size across the 7MM by therapeutic application and drug uptake, with forecasts through 2034 based on disease prevalence, emerging therapies, and evolving treatment guidelines.

List of key companies, including Mural Oncology, Nektar Therapeutics, Cue Biopharma, Anaveon, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Krystal Biotech, Innovent Biologics, and others, active in the IL-2 space, along with their pipelines, product portfolios, market presence, and competitive strategies to highlight differentiation opportunities.

Key unmet needs in treating refractory cancers, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, along with market growth drivers such as advancing IL-2 research and demand for personalized therapies.

Real-world evidence sourced from healthcare databases and patient registries, country-specific epidemiological data from cancer registries and regional health authorities, peer-reviewed scientific literature and meta-analyses, and primary qualitative research through structured interviews with KOLs spanning oncology, immunology, and dermatology.

Curious how DelveInsight's insights can shape your IL-2 strategy or biopharma investment decisions? Request a proposal today to discover how our customized solutions can help achieve your strategic objectives

Competitive Intelligence Services Tailored to Oncology Domain: DelveInsight's competitive intelligence services deliver real-time, precise insights across therapeutic domains, with oncology being one of our key areas of expertise. We provide in-depth analysis of advancements across both prevalent and rare conditions, including NSCLC, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and others. Our services track competitor pipelines, clinical trial progress, regulatory shifts, and patent landscapes, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving oncology market. By leveraging these insights, stakeholders can identify emerging threats, seize growth opportunities, and craft strategic moves to stay ahead in this dynamic space.

Rare Disease Consulting Services: In the rare disease space, one of our fortes, we deliver intelligence that helps clients overcome the unique challenges of niche markets. Our analysts monitor global R&D progress, competitive developments, and shifting regulatory landscapes to provide tailored insights that guide product positioning and investment strategies. From in-depth conference evaluations to detailed competitor analyses, we help clients de-risk decision-making, strengthen portfolios, and efficiently advance therapies from development to market.

Epidemiology Database: The AI-driven epidemiology database is an extensive repository that covers more than 500 disease indications and provides 10-year epidemiological forecasts across the seven major markets (the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan). It combines AI capabilities with validated, expert-curated epidemiology insights to help users gain a deeper understanding of disease burden, detailed epidemiological segmentation, and long-term trends across multiple indications and geographies. Built to support forecasting, portfolio strategy, and commercial decision-making, the platform offers actionable insights that strengthen data-driven planning for pharmaceutical and healthcare stakeholders.

Patient Pool Forecasting: DelveInsight recognizes the complexities pharmaceutical and biotech companies face when estimating and selecting the most suitable patient segments for drug development. Making the right choice is crucial for optimizing outcomes while navigating challenges such as determining the appropriate line of therapy, minimizing patient burden, evaluating diagnostic impact, and projecting drug uptake. DelveInsight provides actionable insights and analytics to support these decisions, enabling companies to target patient populations with the greatest unmet needs, thereby enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining drug development.

Pharma Consulting Services: Our healthcare consulting services turn complex market data into actionable strategies for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. We help clients uncover new revenue streams, assess market potential, and successfully navigate commercialization challenges. With deep expertise in clinical trial design, market intelligence, and strategic consulting, our team partners with clients to optimize decision-making, accelerate innovation pipelines, and improve business outcomes.

Schedule a call today to leverage our expertise and stay ahead in the competitive market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

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