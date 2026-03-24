Eight new models introduce vibrant color variations, expanding the collection's appeal to new and existing collectors alike.

Following the success of its 2025 inaugural edition, the Lexon Jeff Koons collaboration enters a bold new era with the launch of the Chromatic Collection-a colorful evolution of its Balloon Dog Lamp and Balloon Dog Speaker. Pre-orders will be available starting March 24, 2026, exclusively on lexon-design.com as part of a time-limited edition.

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Lexon x Jeff Koons new Chromatic Collection

Retaining the signature translucent body that reveals the technology within, the Chromatic Collection introduces eight models: Balloon Dog Lamps in Gold, Blue, Red, and Platinum, and Balloon Dog Speakers in Gold, Blue, Red, and White, reinforcing the collectible nature of the series, offering new audiences an entry point while giving existing collectors the opportunity to enrich their collection. This new approach brings greater variety and a more personal dimension to the collection-allowing each piece to resonate differently with its owner.

Widely adopted by thousands of collectors across more than 90 countries, the first edition was consistently praised for its high-quality execution, impressive blend of design and technology, attention to detail, collector-worthy unboxing experience, reimagining Jeff Koons' iconic Balloon Dog as two functional collectibles that transformed a globally recognized artwork into objects of light and sound.

A Dialogue Between Art and Design

"With the Chromatic Collection, we wanted to push the dialogue between art and design even further-adding color is a way to bring some emotion and joie de vivre to these special objects that live with you every day," said Boris Brault, CEO of Lexon. "This collection invites people to engage with Balloon Dog in a more personal way, transforming a symbol of celebration into an immersive experience of light and/or sound."

"I'm excited about this new collaboration with Lexon, which has transformed Balloon Dog. The Balloon Dog Lamp has a wide range of vibrant colors, while the Balloon Dog Speaker surrounds us with immersive sound. The two objects are an exciting way for Balloon Dog to enter into our daily lives where art, design, and technology come together," says Jeff Koons.

One Lamp. Infinite Light Possibilities

Balloon Dog Lamp Chromatic combines advanced lighting technology with iconic sculptural design. Equipped with nearly 400 integrated LEDs, it delivers up to 200 lumens of illumination while offering a palette of 9 LED colors and 9 lighting effects, each lighting animation enriched with its own sub-animations.

From warm and cool white to vivid RGB tones, alongside animated effects such as rainbow, flashing, and strobe, the lamp adapts effortlessly to every mood and occasion-whether for focus, relaxation, or entertaining. With adjustable brightness and multicolor lighting modes, it enables users to craft the atmosphere with precision and personality.

Powered by Lexon's proprietary Easy Sync technology, Balloon Dog Lamp Chromatic extends the experience even further by enabling an infinite number of lamps to connect and synchronize seamlessly in color, effect, and brightness. Whether placed across a room or grouped together for greater visual impact, the lamps work in perfect harmony to create a fully coordinated ambiance. The new edition of Balloon Dog Lamp is fully compatible with the 2025 model, allowing both generations to sync effortlessly together.

Featuring a built-in battery with up to 5 hours of autonomy, Balloon Dog Lamp Chromatic is rechargeable wirelessly or via USB-C and comes with a 1.5-meter textured USB-C cable.

A Sculpture with Sound at Its Core

Conceived as a true acoustic art piece equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, Balloon Dog Speaker delivers 360° high-fidelity sound with exceptional richness and depth.

Its enveloping soundscape is driven by 10 built-in speakers, combining six ultra-precise active drivers with four finely tuned passive boosters engineered to enhance low frequencies. The result is a rich, balanced, and immersive listening experience that fills the space from every angle.

Equipped with 2 built-in microphones, it supports hands-free calls and interaction with your AI assistant via your Bluetooth-connected smartphone-directly from the speaker-for a more intuitive and playful everyday experience.

With True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology, two Balloon Dog Speakers can be paired to create a wider stereo soundstage, bringing greater depth and a more powerful audio presence. The new edition of Balloon Dog Speaker is fully compatible with the 2025 model, enabling both generations to pair together.

Featuring a built-in battery with up to 10 hours of playtime, Balloon Dog Speaker is rechargeable wirelessly or via USB-C and comes with a 1.5-meter textured USB-C cable.

Engineering a Work of Art

Transforming Jeff Koons' Balloon Dog into a fully functional design object required more than 50,000 hours of development, combining engineering, innovation, and craftsmanship.

One of the greatest challenges was preserving the instantly recognizable sculptural form while integrating advanced lighting and audio systems into a translucent structure. From material innovation and acoustic calibration to LED diffusion engineering, every detail was meticulously refined.

For the 2026 edition, the introduction of color added a new layer of complexity-requiring perfect harmony across finishes, tones, and materials to ensure consistency between lamp and speaker.

Both objects share the same sculptural dimensions of 11 inches 28 cm in height and integrate nearly 1 kg of technology, crafted for durability and everyday use. This collaboration merges artistic heritage with technological innovation, transforming an iconic artwork into functional design with purpose, presence, and everyday relevance.

Certified Authenticity Collector's experience

Each piece is engraved with Jeff Koons' signature under its front paws and comes with a certificate of authenticity. To further reinforce its exclusivity, both the certificate and the packaging feature a hologram, enhancing authentication and strengthening its collectible value.

Designed as an extension of the artwork itself, the packaging reflects the Chromatic Collection's visual identity while elevating the unboxing experience into a moment of discovery.

A Continued Cultural Partnership

Originally conceived to celebrate The Broad Museum's 10th anniversary in September 2025, the collaboration between Lexon and Jeff Koons represents a unique intersection of art and design.

The partnership continues to support The Broad's mission to democratize access to contemporary art, bringing iconic works beyond museum walls and into everyday life.

Pre-order Details Availability

Pre-orders launch: March 24, 2026 exclusively on lexon-design.com

Price: €800 $800 per piece (Lamp or Speaker)

Shipping starts: June 2026

Purchase limits: 2 units per color, per product, per customer

Worldwide availability

About Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons is a leading contemporary artist known for transforming everyday objects into bold, reflective sculptures that engage with art history and modern culture. Born in 1955 in York, Pennsylvania, he studied at the Maryland Institute College of Art and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Since his first solo exhibition in 1980, his work has been showcased globally in major institutions like MoMA, the Guggenheim, and Tate and of course, The Broad. Koons' iconic pieces, including Balloon Dog, Rabbit, and Puppy, explore themes of self-acceptance and transcendence. His monumental floral sculptures and mirror-finished stainless steel works challenge perceptions of materiality and craftsmanship. Honored internationally, Koons has received the Légion d'Honneur from France and the U.S. Department of State's Medal of the Arts. He has also contributed to cultural diplomacy and child protection efforts through the Koons Family International Law and Policy Institute.

About Lexon

Since its foundation in 1991, Lexon has relentlessly pushed boundaries and created a difference in the world of design, all while staying true to its commitment of making small objects useful, beautiful, innovative, and affordable. Whether in home, office, leisure, or travel accessories, Lexon has established a unique relationship with creativity and partnered with the best designers around the world to create timeless collections of lifestyle products, sold at million pieces every year. Today, with more than 35 years of existence, +250 awards, collaborations with some of the most renowned designers, a retail presence in 90 countries across the Globe, Lexon has truly established itself as an iconic French design brand.

About The Broad

The Broad's mission is to make contemporary art accessible to the widest possible audience. Founded in 2015 on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad, the museum offers free general admission and presents an active program of special exhibitions and innovative live events, all within a landmark building designed by Diller Scofidio Renfro. The Broad is home to the Broad collection, one of the world's leading collections of postwar and contemporary art, which continues to grow as new artists and artworks are added. The museum is the headquarters of The Broad Art Foundation's worldwide lending library, which has been loaning collection works to museums around the world since 1984. An expansion of the museum will open before the 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles, creating even greater public access.

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Contacts:

Annabel Corlay

press@lexon-design.com