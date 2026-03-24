Festival Season Kicks Off & Allied Universal Highlights Ten Key Safety Tips for an Epic Experience

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Music festivals are high-energy environments that combine factors that can heighten safety risks. This mix can quickly elevate risk to attendees if they don't come prepared. Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, offers some helpful safety tips for music festival fans this 2026 season including a short safety tips video.

Safety tips video: Festival Ready - Top Safety Tips for an Epic Experience

https://allieduniversal.wistia.com/medias/hwe8zao2sh

"Festival safety isn't about limiting fun, but about protecting it," said Ty Richmond, president of Allied Universal Event Services. "Our teams are trained to try to anticipate risks before they escalate, whether that's shifting crowd movement or sudden weather changes. However, safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage festival goers to stay alert and if they see something, say something. This will help create a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone."

See Something, Say Something

Stay alert! If something seems off, speak up. Being aware and proactive is one of the smartest ways to stay safe.

2. Prioritize Your Safety, Not Capturing Content

If unsafe activity or a fight breaks out, move to safety, do not record. Your wellbeing is more important than "likes".

If you see someone in distress, alert event staff instead of your followers.

3. Stay Aware of Your Surroundings Watch crowd movement

Follow staff instructions

Report unsafe behavior 4. Use the Buddy System

Go with friends and set a meeting place in case you get separated.

5. Stay Cool and Hydrated

Drink lots of water and take shade breaks.

6. Wear Sun Protection Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses to prevent heat exhaustion and sunburn. 7. Know the Festival Layout

Review the festival map and download it to your phone.

Identify exits, restrooms, first-aid tents, food, camping and chill-out zones.

In an emergency, follow staff directions.

8. Be Cautious Around Structures

Do not lean, pull or climb on temporary structures such as fencing, signage or stages since they could collapse and fall.

9. Protect Your Belongings

Beware of pickpockets and always keep an eye on your belongings.

Carry a small amount of cash in case your credit cards are stolen or misplaced.

Write down contact information so you can call someone if your phone runs out of charge or you get separated from your device.

10. Make Responsible Choices with Alcohol and Substances

If it is legal for you to partake, be responsible.

Never drive while intoxicated - call a sober friend, rideshare service or taxi. 11. Protect Your Hearing

Bring hearing protection if needed.

Move away from speakers if the volume becomes uncomfortable.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/festival-season-kicks-off-and-allied-universal-highlights-ten-ke-1148669