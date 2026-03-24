Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
24 March 2026
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH
On 23 March 2026, a PDMR of Mondi plc exercised a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan. Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.
There follows the required notification form.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 18,726
(2) 10,300
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 8.120562
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market