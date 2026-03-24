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WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 09:30
9,450 Euro
+1,07 % +0,100
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6009,70017:22
9,6009,70017:16
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 15:36 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 March 2026

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

On 23 March 2026, a PDMR of Mondi plc exercised a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan. Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

There follows the required notification form.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

18,726

(2) Sale

GBP 8.120562

10,300

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 18,726

(2) 10,300

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 8.120562

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-23

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.