Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 March 2026

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

On 23 March 2026, a PDMR of Mondi plc exercised a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan. Following exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

There follows the required notification form.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd