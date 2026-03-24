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ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Fiber Homes and 7Sigma Announce Upcoming Launch of Fiberlytix, a New Marketing Intelligence Platform for Broadband Providers

Platform combines industry-leading serviceability data with advanced analytics to power smarter growth strategies for ISPs

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Fiber Homes and 7Sigma today announced the upcoming launch of Fiberlytix, a new marketing intelligence platform designed specifically for broadband providers. The platform, set to officially launch in late April, is now available for live demos.

Fiberlytix is the result of a strategic partnership between Fiber Homes and 7Sigma, combining the robust data platform and integrations of 7Sigma's NOC360 with Fiber Homes' industry-leading broadband serviceability data. The result is a powerful, purpose-built tool that enables broadband marketers to visualize their market, build highly targeted audiences, and leverage AI-driven insights to quickly determine next steps to maximize growth and ROI.

Fiberlytix transforms subscriber and prospect data into an intuitive GIS-based dashboard that allows providers to analyze coverage, penetration, and competition at a granular level, while easily exporting targeted audiences for direct mail, digital advertising, and door-to-door campaigns.

"Fiberlytix represents a major step forward in how broadband providers approach growth," said Robert Gilbert, CEO of Fiber Homes. "We are incredibly excited to partner with 7Sigma to bring this platform to market. By combining our serviceability data with the power of NOC360, we're delivering a tool that will create immediate value for the hundreds of ISP partners we work with across the country."

Through its audience activation dashboard, Fiberlytix enables providers to:

  • Visualize service coverage, subscriber penetration, and competitive landscapes

  • Identify high-opportunity and low-penetration areas

  • Filter audiences by product, demographics, churn risk, and new movers

  • Export campaign-ready audiences for multiple marketing channels

"With its advanced capabilities, robust data, and actionable insights, Fiberlytix is built to set users up for marketing success," said Ryan Larson, Director of Customer Operational Experience of 7Sigma. "We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Fiber Homes to empower broadband providers and support their growth."

Unlike generic analytics tools, Fiberlytix is purpose-built for broadband marketing teams, offering a streamlined way to move from data to action. Providers can quickly identify growth opportunities and deploy campaigns with precision-helping maximize ROI and accelerate subscriber acquisition.

Fiberlytix will officially launch in late April, with early access demos currently available.

To schedule a demo, visit: calendly.com/rgilbert-dxtel/fiberlytix-demo

About Fiber Homes
Fiber Homes provides industry-leading broadband serviceability data and tools that help internet service providers identify opportunities, expand coverage, and grow their subscriber base.

About 7Sigma
7Sigma delivers advanced data platforms and operational tools for broadband providers, including NOC360, enabling smarter network operations, analytics, and customer insights.

Contact Information

Robert Gilbert
CEO, Fiber Homes
rgilbert@dxtel.net
864-554-7217

SOURCE: 7Sigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/fiber-homes-and-7sigma-announce-upcoming-launch-of-fiberlytix-a-new-marketing-in-1150407

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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