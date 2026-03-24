Snom Technology GmbH: Snom expands its DECT portfolio with M253 and M256 for startups and SMEs

With the introduction of its single-cell DECT solutions, the M253 and M256, Snom is expanding its single-cell portfolio. The new systems are ideal for multiple sectors where availability and mobility are essential - from SMEs, medical practices, restaurants and retail to warehouses, workshops and outdoor use.

BERLIN, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom, the Berlin-based specialist for integrated IP communication, has launched the M253 and M256 solutions - two powerful single-cell DECT systems that make professional business communication simple, flexible and secure across multiple sectors. Both products are based on the M250 DECT base station and are designed as ready-to-use communication solutions for modern and dynamic working environments.

Thanks to Power over Ethernet, secure TLS and SRTP encryption, and remote management functions, the systems can be seamlessly integrated into existing IT and communication infrastructures and centrally administered.

Single-cell DECT for smaller sites and branches

As single-cell DECT solutions, the M253 and M256 are perfectly suited for smaller sites and branch locations such as medical practices, restaurants or retail stores, offering reliable coverage with minimal installation effort. The base station provides a range of up to 50 metres indoors and up to 300 metres outdoors and supports up to ten handsets from Snom's M5x series. With support for up to eight simultaneous calls, the solutions are particularly suitable for environments where availability and mobility are essential.

Two solutions for different working environments

With the two systems, Snom is addressing a variety of requirements in everyday working life, making them suited to multiple sectors. The Snom M253 combines the M250 base station with the new M53 handset, developed specifically for professional office and service environments. It features a large, easy-to-read colour display and an ergonomic keypad layout, and supports HD audio for clear voice transmission. With up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 120 hours of standby time, the M53 is designed for long working days. Its robust build, antibacterial housing and intuitive menu navigation ensure clear communication even in dynamic working environments. The handset is powered by standard AAA batteries, making operation particularly cost-effective and easy to maintain.

The Snom M256 is aimed at more physically demanding working environments, such as workshops, warehouses, production facilities or outdoors. Here, the M250 base station can be paired with the durable M56 handset, which is IP67-certified. The handset's housing is dustproof and water-resistant, ensuring reliable operation even where devices are regularly exposed to dirt, moisture or heavy use.

One base - maximum flexibility with the DECT IP 5x series

The M250 base station supports all DECT IP devices in Snom's M5x series, enabling flexible adaptation to different types of workplace. In addition to the M53, M55 and M56 handsets, the popular M58 DECT desk phone can also be used wirelessly with the M250 base station. With its large display and clearly arranged function keys, the M58 has proven itself as a flexible phone for fixed workplaces, reception desks and point-of-sale areas. This makes the M250 DECT base a unified communication platform for both mobile and stationary staff.

Security, easy administration and professional integration

The systems support secure VoIP protocols such as TLS and SRTP, remote provisioning and OTA updates. An LDAP phonebook, centralised management and automatic configuration simplify operation and significantly reduce administrative workload.

Oliver Wittig, Senior Product Manager at Snom, says: "With the M253 and M256 solutions, we're offering companies DECT systems that combine professional functionality with maximum user-friendliness. The combination of the M250 base station with different handsets - from the comfortable M53 to the exceptionally robust M56 - makes the system a versatile and cost-efficient platform for a wide range of working environments."

The Snom M253 and M256 solutions are available now through authorised retailers and come with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

About Snom

Snom Technology GmbH is a globally recognised and established manufacturer of IP telecommunication solutions for professional use.

Since its foundation in Berlin in 1997, the company has stood for the highest quality and security standards. All products are developed and designed in Germany with the aim of meeting the demands of a modern working environment.

With almost 30 years of experience and innovative strength, Snom creates solutions that are perfectly tailored to the requirements of mobility and flexibility in today's working world. Snom was integrated into the VTech Group in 2016. The premium brand's portfolio includes elegant desk phones, cordless IP devices, conferencing solutions and specialised product lines for industrial and hospitality applications.

With over twelve million devices installed worldwide, Snom emphasises the seamless integration of its products with all leading manufacturers of IP-based telephone systems and maintains close partnerships with them. Its sales network includes renowned distributors and over 10,000 specialised dealers worldwide.

Snom offers a comprehensive partner programme for specialist dealers, ranging from technical training to exclusive special offers.

Contact:

Silvia Amelia Bianchi

press@sabcommunications.net

