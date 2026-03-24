Questex LLC: Lisbon Takes Center Stage: Questex's StreamTV Europe Celebrates Portugal as the New Home for Streaming Innovation in Europe

New partnerships, industry leaders, and immersive cultural experiences highlight why Lisbon is becoming a magnet for the European streaming community

LISBON, Portugal, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global streaming industry is heading to Lisbon. When Questex's StreamTV Europe debuts April 13-15, 2026, the event will spotlight Portugal's rapidly growing role in the European streaming ecosystem, bringing together global media companies, technology innovators, and policymakers to explore how the country is becoming one of Europe's most exciting hubs for streaming, production, and digital media.

From high-profile speakers and industry partnerships to immersive experiences celebrating Portuguese culture, StreamTV Europe will position Lisbon as a new focal point for the future of streaming in Europe.

"Lisbon has become one of Europe's most dynamic technology and media ecosystems," said Alejandro Pinero, Show Director, StreamTV Europe. "With its thriving creative industries, forward-looking policy environment, and growing international production activity, Portugal is uniquely positioned to bring the global streaming community together."

Portugal at the Center of the Conversation

Portugal's growing impact on the global media landscape will be highlighted through dedicated programming and key industry voices across broadcasting, telecommunications, content production, and technology.

The event will open with remarks from Carlos Moedas, Mayor of Lisbon, welcoming the global streaming community to the city.

A featured panel session "Portugal on Screen: A High-Growth Market for Streamers & Global Content Players," will explore Portugal's rapid rise as a destination for production, investment, and international streaming partnerships.

Panelists include:

Lourenço Jardim, Senior Advisor to the Mayor of Lisbon

Susana Gato, Executive Vice President, APIT

Gil Azevedo, Executive Director, Unicorn Factory Lisboa

Ana Marques, Executive Director, Portugal Film Commission





Additional speakers representing Portugal's media and technology ecosystem include leaders from:

Francisco Balsemao, CEO, Grupo Impresa

Francisco Antunez, Chief Content Officer, Liga Portugal

Pedro Almeida, Founder & CEO, MediaProbe

Jose Fragoso, Program Director, RTP

João Barbosa, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Synamedia Senza

Ricardo Castelhano, Chief Technology Officer, Bedrock

Jonas Engwall, CEO, Bedrock

Sylviane Lecomte, Chief Discovery & Experience Officer, Bedrock

Tal Bonfis, Head of RTB, Texads





Together, these voices highlight Portugal's unique combination of creative talent, technology innovation, and infrastructure, helping fuel the next wave of streaming growth across Europe.

Global Community, Local Momentum

StreamTV Europe is partnering with key Portuguese organizations that are helping to shape the country's media, content, and advertising landscape, including:

APIT - Associação de Produtores Independentes de Televisão

APAN - Associação Portuguesa de Anunciantes

IAB Portugal - Interactive Advertising Bureau

Portugal Film Commission

Magycal





These collaborations reflect the growing momentum behind Portugal's emergence as a global destination for streaming innovation and media investment.

In addition, companies from across Portugal are already confirmed to attend, including: AETHERIA Studios, Além da Tela, Amagi, APIT, AzoresTV, Banco Português de Fomento, Bedrock, City of Lisbon, Colossal Studios, Coral Vision Europa S.A., Creative Europe Desk Portugal, Dreamia - Serviços de Televisão S.A., FUEL TV Global, Galgo Filmes, gray-film, Grupo Impresa, KNO.agency, Lusófona University/Crescine, MediaProbe, MEO, Multichoice/Canal Plus Kenya, MUSO Films, NOS SGPS, Produções Panavideo Lda., REED, RTP, SIGNATURE.FILM, SPI, SP Televisão, Texads, Ukbar Filmes, Vodafone Portugal, Watch Labs, and Watermelon Productions Lda.

Portugal's Production Boom Takes the Stage

Portugal's rising reputation as an international filming destination will also be explored during a live podcast recording:

"Portugal from A to Z - Filming in Portugal: See the Big Picture"

April 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Hosted by media journalist Martin Dale, the session will feature Tony Gonçalves, a media industry executive with more than three decades of experience, including leadership roles at AT&T and WarnerMedia, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and helped spearhead the launch of HBO Max.

The discussion will explore Portugal's rise as a production hub, its creative ecosystem, new funding initiatives, and the infrastructure shaping the future of global content creation.



"Portugal is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting places in Europe for media, technology, and storytelling," said Gonçalves. "With its incredible creative talent, supportive production environment, and growing technology ecosystem, the country is attracting international attention in a way we haven't seen before. StreamTV Europe is the perfect opportunity to bring the global streaming community together in Lisbon - to showcase Portugal's momentum and connect local innovation with the companies shaping the future of streaming worldwide."

A Portuguese Experience for the Global Streaming Community

Beyond the stage, StreamTV Europe will immerse attendees in the culture and energy of Portugal through curated experiences designed to bring the industry together.

Highlights include:

Secret Garden Soiree at Estufa Fria, sponsored by Bedrock

"A Night in Lisbon" Market Floor Reception, sponsored by Wurl





These experiences will showcase Portuguese culture through food, drink, and atmosphere, while creating space for meaningful connections among industry leaders.

Lisbon: Europe's Emerging Streaming Hub

By convening industry leaders in Lisbon, StreamTV Europe reinforces Portugal's position as one of Europe's most exciting destinations for streaming innovation and collaboration.

Over three days, April 13-15, 2026, StreamTV Europe will bring together leaders from streaming platforms, broadcasters, FAST channel operators, advertisers, content studios, and technology companies to discuss the future of television and digital media, in Lisbon Portugal.

Join the Global Streaming Community in Lisbon

Learn more at https://europe.streamtvshow.com - Advance rates expire March 20.

Final sponsorship spots available - contact sgruntorad@questex.com.

Register for a media pass here.

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About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry.

Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis.

Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.