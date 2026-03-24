DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Celebrates One-Year "Aisle to Algorithm" Milestone with Unprecedented Growth & Leadership Expansion to Accelerate Technology, AI Retail, and Revenue Initiatives Globally

A Year of Innovation: David's Bridal Expands Leadership Bench to Further Accelerate 'Aisle to Algorithm' Vision Following Record Year Under Kelly Cook's Leadership

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today shares a look into the company's unprecedented growth and recent leadership additions on the precipice of marking the brand's one-year anniversary since naming Kelly Cook as CEO and of its "Aisle to Algorithm" transformation, a strategy that has repositioned the over 75-year-old brand from legacy retailer into a technology-first wedding and special occasion ecosystem spanning commerce, media, entertainment and marketplace services and offerings.

Under Kelly Cook's new leadership, David's Bridal has rapidly transformed from a heritage retailer into a technology-enabled wedding platform powered by an asset-light model, proprietary first-party data, and a vertically integrated supply chain. Today, the company engages nearly 90% of U.S. brides across planning, inspiration, and shopping while expanding its B2B marketplace and services.

"One year ago, we set out to prove that a heritage brand could be the most innovative tech company in the industry, and the results of our 'Aisle to Algorithm' transformation have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "We have fundamentally moved from a legacy retailer to a high-velocity media, content, entertainment, and technology engine."

Over the past year, David's Bridal has accelerated its transformation through a series of strategic launches, partnerships, and platform expansions, such as new digital products and AI platforms, including Pearl Planner , the industry's first AI-native wedding planning tool with generative AI and agentic commerce, alongside new ventures such as Travel by David's . The company has also expanded into media and entertainment with original programming like Breaking Bridal , introduced the first two locations of its Diamonds & Pearls by David's Bridal couture boutique concept, expanded its couture offerings with Marchesa and Viola Chan Couture , expanded wholesale distribution, and assumed full production and retail exclusivity of the Vera Wang Bride collection. David's has also onboarded thousands of new partners, vendors, and customers across its enterprise, sales, retail media, and vendor partnership programs, including Sezzle , Generation Tux , Personalization Mall (Pmall), My Registry and much more, as well as dozens of new dropshippers such as Alex + Ani , Bebe , Third Love , Michael Kors ,and more.

A full migration to Shopify has unified digital and store experience, creating a seamless "endless aisle" while enabling new initiatives, including the Style Squad ambassador program and a partnership with Sezzle to ensure guests are financially empowered throughout the wedding-planning journey. The company has also amplified its cultural footprint through large-scale activations, including a Valentine's Day celebration in Times Square that drew nearly 45,000 people. Together, these initiatives demonstrate how retail, media, technology, and commerce now operate as one unified platform, cementing David's Bridal's position as a modern, tech-enabled wedding ecosystem.

To accelerate the continued momentum of "Aisle to Algorithm," David's is announcing key additions and structural updates to its tenured executive leadership team. These updates are designed to scale technology, AI initiatives, operations, and revenue across the company's rapidly expanding global platform and services.

Heather Braddock, Chief Global Transformation and Operations Officer: Braddock returns to David's with more than two decades of bridal, retail, and wholesale leadership. She will oversee global operations, including field leadership, the supply chain, distribution centers, customer service, franchise operations, and joint venture management. Her mandate focuses on operational excellence, enterprise modernization, and building the global infrastructure required to support David's continued growth across omnichannel and international markets, especially as it scales its wholesale and enterprise partnerships.

Scott Saeger, Chief Technology Officer: A decorated technology veteran (former CIO of GNC and rue21), Saeger will oversee the company's digital architecture. His focus will be scaling the AI-powered Pearl Platform and completing the brand's total migration to a unified, omnichannel Shopify environment to deliver a seamless "endless aisle" experience.

As part of David's evolution into a unified commerce and media platform, all revenue-driving pillars will now report to Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer . This includes merchandising, marketing, e-commerce, wholesale and enterprise sales, and Pearl by David's , the company's AI-powered wedding planning and media ecosystem. The structure is designed to align product, marketing, and marketplace growth under a single leadership framework, accelerating revenue across consumer and enterprise channels.

In conjunction with these changes, Bob Walker , who announced his retirement earlier this year, will transition to Executive Advisor beginning April 1 , where he will continue to support strategic initiatives. As of April 1, store operations, distribution centers, and joint venture teams will report to Braddock, centralizing operational leadership as the company scales its global footprint.

Chief Financial Officer Rob Cooper has stepped down after 20 years of service at David's, after overseeing transitions to the interim CFO. David's has initiated a search for a new CFO who will help scale the company's growth strategy and support continued expansion of the "Aisle to Algorithm" platform across both B2C and B2B initiatives.

Kelly Cook added, "With Scott and Heather joining our incredible team, we are shifting from building the foundation to high-octane scaling. We aren't just selling gowns; we're owning the entire wedding journey through our Pearl by David's ecosystem. By fusing code, content, and commerce, we are delivering personalized experiences at an unmatched scale, and we are just getting started. Lastly, we are grateful to Bob Walker and Rob Cooper for their impactful contributions to David's - we are excited to usher in a new CFO who will help drive the next phase of growth as we continue expanding our AI-powered wedding ecosystem."

The remainder of David's executive leadership team remains unchanged and continues to include a deep bench of tenured domain experts and industry leaders, including:

Andrea Dauphinee , Chief Human Resources Officer

Lisa Horton , Chief Communications and Creative Officer

Candice Ciresi , General Counsel

Heather McReynolds , SVP, Merchandising, Planning & Product Development

Jeffrey Zelenko, Executive Strategic Advisor

Together, the leadership team brings decades of expertise across retail, technology, operations, and media as the company continues to scale its platform strategy.

To learn more about David's, visit Davidsbridal.com .

For headshots, please see the media kit here for Scott and here for Heather.

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

David's Bridal Media Contact:

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: David's Bridal, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-celebrates-one-year-%22aisle-to-algorithm%22-milestone-with-1151193