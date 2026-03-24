Remergify, Inc.: ReadySetFundGrow Announces Tokenization of Its Qualified Opportunity Fund, Expanding Access to Technology Infrastructure Investment in Opportunity Zones Nationwide

Planned Offering to Proceed Under Regulation D Rule 506(c); Open Exclusively to Verified Accredited Investors in Qualified Opportunity Zone Assets

HOMESTEAD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG), a micro-datacenter and technology incubator venture wholly owned by Farrington Capital Group, LLC and co-ventured with Remergify, today announced its intention to tokenize a portion of its Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF). The planned digital securities offering is designed to broaden investor participation in RSFG's national expansion across federally designated Opportunity Zones, leveraging blockchain technology to deliver fractional, transparent, and efficient access to an asset class historically reserved for institutional capital.

RSFG intends to conduct the offering pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Rule 506(c) permits the general solicitation and advertising of a securities offering, provided that all sales are made exclusively to investors whose accredited investor status has been independently verified in accordance with SEC requirements. This structure affords RSFG the ability to reach a broad audience of sophisticated investors while maintaining full compliance with applicable federal securities laws. The offering will be made only pursuant to formal offering documents, including a Private Placement Memorandum, to be prepared and reviewed by qualified securities counsel.

A New Model for Opportunity Zone Investing

The tokenized QOF offering will represent fractional interests in RSFG's portfolio of Opportunity Zone properties and technology infrastructure assets. Each digital security token will be structured to reflect the underlying economics of the fund, including potential capital appreciation benefits available under IRC §1400Z-2 to qualifying investors who deploy eligible gains into a Qualified Opportunity Fund.

RSFG's flagship site is located at 23095 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33170 - situated within a federally designated Targeted Urban Area (TUA) and Opportunity Zone. The company is currently in the final stages of executing a lease agreement to utilize this location as its pilot building, pending formal approval from Florida Power & Light (FPL) for the specialized 1,600-amp power infrastructure required to run the project. The company has completed site analysis for additional locations including Sussex County, NJ and Greenville, MI, with multiple sites identified across nine states as part of a planned 10-15-location national buildout. Two sites are actively under development.

"Tokenizing a portion of our Opportunity Fund is a natural evolution of what we're building at ReadySetFundGrow. We are creating real infrastructure in real communities - and now we're creating a mechanism for a broader universe of investors to participate in that value creation. Digital securities give us the precision and transparency that modern investors expect, while the Opportunity Zone structure provides a compelling tax incentive framework for those deploying eligible capital gains. This is not a gimmick. This is the future of community-anchored infrastructure investment.

- Stuart Fine, Chief Executive Officer, ReadySetFundGrow & Remergify

Technology Infrastructure as Economic Catalyst

Each RSFG site integrates four revenue-generating pillars within a single facility footprint: a micro-datacenter providing colocation and edge computing services; a technology incubator and co-working hub for early-stage ventures; a virtual office platform serving professional services clients; and EV charging infrastructure. This multi-revenue model is engineered for resilience and cash flow stability across each Opportunity Zone location.

RSFG sites are strategically sited in federally designated underserved areas, making them eligible for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), New Markets Tax Credits, and state enterprise zone benefits - providing additional non-dilutive capital pathways that complement investor returns.

"ReadySetFundGrow was conceived from the beginning as an investment vehicle that creates genuine value in communities that have historically lacked access to technology infrastructure. Tokenizing our Opportunity Fund is consistent with that mission - it lowers the barriers to participation and brings the tools of modern capital markets to bear on the pressing problem of the digital divide. Farrington Capital Group is proud to be the foundation on which this vision is being built."

- Alfred Farrington II, Founder & Managing Director, Farrington Capital Group, LLC

Offering Structure and Regulatory Framework

The tokenized securities offering will be structured in full compliance with applicable federal securities laws under Regulation D, Rule 506(c). Key structural elements include:

General Solicitation Permitted: Rule 506(c) allows RSFG to publicly advertise and broadly solicit investors, enabling outreach through press releases, digital channels, investor conferences, and other media - a key distinction from traditional private placements.

Accredited Investors Only: All purchasers must qualify as "accredited investors" as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D, and their status must be independently verified by RSFG or a qualified third party prior to any sale. Self-certification alone is insufficient under 506(c).

No Dollar Cap on Offering Size: Unlike Regulation Crowdfunding, Rule 506(c) imposes no statutory ceiling on the amount that may be raised, supporting RSFG's target raise of $25-50 million in connection with its national Opportunity Zone expansion.

RSFG will file a Form D with the SEC within 15 days of the first sale, as required under Rule 503 of Regulation D. Qualified securities counsel will prepare and review all offering documents, including a Private Placement Memorandum. All anti-money-laundering (AML) screening and accredited investor verification procedures will be conducted in accordance with applicable law. Tokenized securities issued in connection with this offering will be subject to applicable transfer restrictions under federal securities law and will not be freely tradeable absent registration or a valid exemption.

Anticipated Timeline

RSFG anticipates completing the legal structuring and preparation of offering documents in the coming months, with an investor onboarding launch to follow. Interested accredited investors and institutional parties are encouraged to express interest by contacting RSFG directly. No funds are being solicited at this time, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG)

ReadySetFundGrow is a technology infrastructure venture and wholly owned subsidiary of Farrington Capital Group, LLC, co-ventured with Remergify. RSFG develops and operates micro-datacenter, tech incubator, virtual office, and EV charging facilities within federally designated Opportunity Zones across the United States. Its flagship site is located at 23095 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33170, within an Opportunity Zone in South Miami-Dade County. RSFG is pursuing a national expansion to 10-15 sites over a 24-month horizon, with locations identified or under development in multiple states.

About Farrington Capital Group, LLC

Farrington Capital Group, LLC is a private investment and development firm focused on impact-oriented infrastructure, technology ventures, and community economic development. Farrington Capital Group is the parent entity of ReadySetFundGrow and is led by Founder and Managing Director Alfred Farrington II.

About Remergify

Remergify is a technology and business development co-venture partner committed to building equitable digital infrastructure in underserved communities. In partnership with Farrington Capital Group, Remergify contributes operational expertise, technology strategy, and community-first values to the ReadySetFundGrow initiative and other ventures. Stuart Fine serves as CEO of Remergify.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING SECURITIES

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to a formal Private Placement Memorandum and only to investors who have been independently verified as accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D. Securities offered pursuant to Regulation D Rule 506(c) will be sold only to such verified accredited investors.

Securities to be issued in connection with the proposed offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. ReadySetFundGrow, Farrington Capital Group, LLC, and Remergify undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Opportunity Zone tax benefits are subject to investor-specific circumstances and applicable IRS regulations under IRC §1400Z-2. Investors are urged to consult qualified tax counsel before making any investment decision.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO, ReadySetFundGrow

stuart@readysetfundgrow.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/readysetfundgrow-announces-tokenization-of-its-qualified-opportunity-1151204