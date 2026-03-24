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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE AORUS Partners with VALORANT Esports EMEA

  • GIGABYTE AORUS will support the VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA and Game Changers EMEA during the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
  • The hardware sponsorship features AORUS PRIME 5 gaming desktop and AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptops, enabling reliable production and smoother broadcasting.

As part of the partnership, AORUS will provide its flagship systems, including the AORUS PRIME 5 gaming desktop and AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptop, to power the operational backbone of esports production at the highest level of competition.

Designed for sustained performance across extended match days, all systems are built to ensure stable and consistent operation under demanding workloads. The AORUS MASTER 16 features an advanced WINDFORCE Infinity EX cooling design, supporting high thermal loads in a compact form factor, while the AORUS PRIME 5 desktop delivers comprehensive system cooling for long-term stability.

Building on AORUS' gaming and design philosophy, both AORUS PRIME 5 and AORUS MASTER 16 deliver stable performance with low noise during operation. Powered by AORUS' gaming products, the VALORANT Esports EMEA team will ensure reliable, smooth production and broadcasting during tournaments.

Other than gaming PC systems and laptops, AORUS offers PC components and gaming monitors for hardware enthusiasts and gamers. AORUS is committed to delivering innovative, reliable products and enhancing the gaming experience for all players.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938744/GIGABYTE_AORUS_Partners_VALORANT_Esports_EMEA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-partners-with-valorant-esports-emea-302719712.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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