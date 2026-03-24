Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403WV | ISIN: FI4000567029 | Ticker-Symbol: FAI0
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 10:28
2,908 Euro
+1,04 % +0,030
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9042,92616:46
2,8962,92416:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finnair Plc: Decisions of the constitutive meeting of Finnair Plc Board of Directors

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 March 2026 at 5:30 p.m. EET

In its constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Finnair Plc elected Mika Ihamuotila as the Vice Chair of the Board. The Board also appointed members to its Audit Committee, People and Remuneration Committee, and Strategy Committee.

Jukka Erlund was elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Jussi Siitonen, Andreas Bierwirth and Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae as other members of the Audit Committee.

Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson was elected as the Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee and Nicolas Boutin, Lisa Farrar and Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae as other members of the People and Remuneration Committee.

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae was elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee and Nicolas Boutin, Andreas Bierwirth and Mika Ihamuotila as other members of the Strategy Committee.

The Board assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members are independent of the company and its significant owners.

FINNAIR PLC

Further information:
Finnair communications, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.