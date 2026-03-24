Finnair Plc: Decisions of the constitutive meeting of Finnair Plc Board of Directors

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 24 March 2026 at 5:30 p.m. EET

In its constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Finnair Plc elected Mika Ihamuotila as the Vice Chair of the Board. The Board also appointed members to its Audit Committee, People and Remuneration Committee, and Strategy Committee.

Jukka Erlund was elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Jussi Siitonen, Andreas Bierwirth and Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae as other members of the Audit Committee.

Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson was elected as the Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee and Nicolas Boutin, Lisa Farrar and Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae as other members of the People and Remuneration Committee.

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae was elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee and Nicolas Boutin, Andreas Bierwirth and Mika Ihamuotila as other members of the Strategy Committee.

The Board assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members are independent of the company and its significant owners.

FINNAIR PLC



Further information:

Finnair communications, +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Principal media

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.