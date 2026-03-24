HIAB CORPORATION | Stock Exchange Release | March 24, 2026 at 15:45:00 EET

Decisions taken at Hiab's Annual General Meeting 2026

Hiab Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today 24 March 2026 in Helsinki, Finland.



The Annual General Meeting approved a distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.16 per each class A share and a dividend of EUR 1.17 per each outstanding class B share to be paid for the financial period ended 31 December 2025. The dividend shall be paid to a shareholder who on the record date of the dividend payment, 26 March 2026, is registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend payment day will be 2 April 2026.



The meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and approved the remuneration policy and the remuneration report 2025. The meeting granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and to the CEO for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025.



The number of the Board members was confirmed at seven (7). Eric Alström, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Casimir Lindholm, Jukka Moisio, Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, Ritva Sotamaa and Luca Sra were re-elected as Board members. Jukka Moisio was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Casimir Lindholm was re-elected as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.



The yearly remuneration of the Board of Directors was confirmed as follows:

EUR 170,000 to the Chair of the Board;

EUR 100,000 to the Vice Chair of the Board;

EUR 85,000 to each member of the Board;

EUR 22,000 to the Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee;

EUR 11,000 to each member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee;

EUR 16,000 to the Chair of any other committee constituted by the Board, and

EUR 6,000 to each member of any other committee constituted by the Board.

40 percent of the yearly remuneration will be paid in the company's class B shares and the rest in cash. The company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of company shares. The members of the Board of Directors will be paid a meeting fee of EUR 3,000 per meeting for meetings held on a different continent from the member's residence, a meeting fee of EUR 2,000 per meeting for meetings held in a different country from the member's residence and EUR 1,000 per meeting for meetings held in the member's country of residence or attended remotely. Expenses related to travel and accommodation as well as other costs directly related to board and committee work shall be reimbursed in accordance with company policy.



The Annual General Meeting re-elected the accounting firm Ernst & Young Oy as the company's auditor, and the authorised sustainability assurance audit firm Ernst & Young Oy as the sustainability reporting assurance provider. The fees to the auditor and sustainability reporting assurance providers were decided to be paid according to an invoice approved by the company.



As per the Board of Directors' proposals, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's shares with unrestricted equity of the company and, to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. Both authorisations shall remain in effect until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than 18 months from the resolution of the General Meeting, and they supersede the previous ones.



The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on donations to science, research and/or charity in the maximum amount of EUR 100,000. The authorisation is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.



For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, EVP, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Taina Tirkkonen, EVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 317 4000

About Us

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's sales in 2025 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs approximately 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com