With reference to an announcement published by Skagi hf. (symbol: SKAGI) on March 17, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 25, 2026.

ISIN IS0000007078 Company name Skagi hf. Total share capital before the increase 1.916.079.970 shares Increase in share capital 24.231.800 shares Total share capital following the increase 1.940.311.770 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol SKAGI Orderbook ID 93633