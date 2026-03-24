With reference to an announcement published by Skagi hf. (symbol: SKAGI) on March 17, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 25, 2026.
|ISIN
|IS0000007078
|Company name
|Skagi hf.
|Total share capital before the increase
|1.916.079.970 shares
|Increase in share capital
|24.231.800 shares
|Total share capital following the increase
|1.940.311.770 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|SKAGI
|Orderbook ID
|93633
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