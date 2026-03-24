Access Advance Licensor Sues Snap Inc. for AV1 and HEVC Patent Infringement

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Access Advance LLC today announced that Dolby Laboratories Inc., a holder of patents administered through the Access Advance Video Distribution Patent Pool, has filed suit against Snap Inc. in the United States and Brazilalleging infringement of patents related to the AV1 and HEVC (H.265) video codecs.

This is both the first assertion of a patent accusing an AV1 implementation by an Access Advance licensor, and the first AV1 assertion against a streaming platform.

"When companies implement advanced technologies without securing the appropriate licenses, they undermine the collaborative framework that enables innovation," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "Enforcement actions like this one enable innovators to defend their intellectual property rights and ensure that they're properly compensated for their work."

AV1 -- introduced in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media, or AOM, a consortium including major technology companies -- is promoted as a royalty-free video codec. But neither AOM, nor its members, own all patents used in AV1 implementations. Despite the promotional narrative to the contrary, this intellectual property is subject to protections that cannot be waived by their inclusion in AV1.

Dolby did not make any commitments with respect to AV1: royalty free, FRAND, or otherwise.

In addition to Access Advance's Video Distribution Patent Pool, Sisvel's AV1 pool also administers intellectual property practiced by AV1 implementations. Other patent holders, including Nokia, have asserted intellectual property rights related to AV1 implementations.

Through this case, Dolby is seeking to enforce its rights, including through injunctive relief, in response to Snap's unlicensed use.

"The legal framework around video codecs is well established, and incorporating patented technology carries clear licensing obligations. Labeling a codec 'royalty-free' does not eliminate underlying patent rights," said Moller. "This action reflects a straightforward principle. Companies that benefit from patented technologies must respect the rights of those who developed them."

About Access Advance

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 4,500 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. Access Advance has also acquired the administrator of Via LA's HEVC/VVC patent pool, now named the VCL Advance (Video Codec Licensing) program. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com .

Media Contacts:

Meredith Hollander

press@accessadvance.com

Robby Schrum

robby@keybridge.biz

SOURCE: Access Advance LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/access-advance-licensor-sues-snap-inc.-for-av1-and-hevc-patent-infringe-1151171