ID TECH Announces PCI-Validated P2PE Solution and New Major Acquirer L3 Certifications

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / ID TECH, a global leader in payment technology, today announced a significant expansion of its payment capabilities, positioning the company as a full-service payment solutions provider beyond its traditional hardware offerings. By combining its PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution, EMV-certified software platform, and integrations with leading payment processors, ID TECH now delivers a complete payment ecosystem designed to simplify secure payment acceptance for merchants and technology partners. The platform is certified and integrated with major processors including Chase, Elavon, Fiserv, Global Payments, and Worldpay, enabling faster deployments, reduced integration complexity, and streamlined PCI compliance.

A key component of this offering is ID TECH's PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution, which protects sensitive cardholder data from the moment a card is tapped, dipped, or swiped at the device. By encrypting payment data at the point of interaction and keeping it encrypted throughout the transaction lifecycle, ID TECH helps merchants significantly reduce their exposure to sensitive payment information.

For merchants and solution providers, this approach can dramatically simplify PCI-DSS compliance requirements, reduce risk, and lower the operational burden associated with handling cardholder data. When paired with ID TECH PCI-PTS certified Secure Reading and Exchange of Data (SRED) devices, the P2PE solution provides an additional layer of hardware-based security designed to safeguard payment transactions in both attended and unattended environments.

ID TECH's Payment Application Engine (PAE) further simplifies EMV adoption by providing an EMV Level 3-certified software platform designed for use with ID TECH payment hardware and integrated POS systems. By completing EMV Level 1, 2, and 3 certifications in advance, ID TECH enables merchants and technology partners to avoid the lengthy and complex certification process typically required when deploying EMV payment solutions.

This pre-certified approach helps reduce integration risk and significantly shorten deployment timelines, allowing partners to bring secure payment-enabled solutions to market more quickly.

"ID TECH has long been recognized for delivering reliable and secure payment hardware, but today our customers need much more than devices," said Justin Ning, VP of Sales and Marketing at ID TECH. "By combining our PCI-validated P2PE solution, EMV-certified software, and direct integrations with leading processors, we're delivering a complete payment platform that simplifies security, reduces compliance burdens, and dramatically accelerates time to market for our partners."

With these expanded processor certifications and security capabilities, ID TECH continues to deliver payment solutions that simplify integration, strengthen security, and accelerate deployment for merchants, ISVs, and integrators across retail, hospitality, transit, and unattended payment environments.

For more information about ID TECH's payment solutions and security technologies, visit www.idtechproducts.com.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a leading provider of secure payment solutions, delivering innovative payment devices and software for retail, mobile, unattended, and transit environments worldwide. With a strong focus on security, reliability, and ease of integration, ID TECH helps merchants and technology partners deploy next-generation payment experiences with confidence.

Contact Information

Ryan Maulit

Marketing Manager

ryan.maulit@idtechproducts.com

(714) 761-6368

SOURCE: ID TECH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/id-tech-announces-pci-validated-p2pe-solution-and-new-major-acquirer-l3-1150421